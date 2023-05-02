Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle received a sweet compliment from Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved.

While Fritz searches for his second ATP Masters 1000 title at the ongoing Madrid Open, his girlfriend Morgan Riddle enjoyed a day at Miami Beach in Florida. In a social media post, the influencer offered a peek into her sun-soaked day.

Riddle was dressed in a one-shoulder black swimsuit from fitness brand Alo. She paired it with black sunglasses and gold jewelry, opting for a loose wavy hairstyle to round out her look.

"Use this pic if i ever go missing ty," Riddle captioned the post on Instagram.

Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved shared her love for Riddle's look.

"OMG GORGGGG," she commented with heart-eye emojis.

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle have been dating since 2020 after they met on the celebrity dating app 'Raya'. In June 2022, Fritz celebrated their two-year anniversary with a heartfelt Instagram post.

"2 years has flown by with @moorrgs. I love you and I can’t wait for all the fun times still ahead for us. Thank you for all the love and support always... we really make an amazing team," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Korda and Ivana Nedved have been together since 2021 and celebrated their two-year anniversary in February of this year.

How Taylor Fritz and Sebastion Korda have fared at the Madrid Open

Taylor Fritz at the Madrid Open

After a three-month-long injury layoff from the ATP tour, Sebastian Korda made his return to the court at the 2023 Madrid Open. The American took on qualifier Hugo Grenier in the first round of the Masters 1000 event.

Korda showed no signs of rust on his return from injury as he engaged in a tough two-hour, 21-minute battle with the Frenchman. Despite fighting back from a break down in the first set and saving several match points in the second, Korda was unable to advance further as Grenier secured a 7-6(5), 7-6(7) victory.

Taylor Fritz, meanwhile, is enjoying a successful run in Madrid. The World No. 10 made a strong start to his campaign with a straight-sets victory over Christopher O'Connell. He then defeated Cristian Garin 6-1, 7-6(4) to advance to the fourth round of the Masters event.

Fritz will take on Zhang Zhizhen for a place in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 2. Zhang upset 21st seed Denis Shapovalov and 11th seed Cameron Norrie before booking his spot against the American.

