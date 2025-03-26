Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved drops heartfelt 3-word reaction to American's sweet gesture for her birthday after Miami Open 4R win

Sebastian Korda's charming birthday wish to Ivana Nedved won her heart at the Miami Open on Tuesday. The American outfoxed Gael Monfils in the fourth round 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Korda entered Miami on the back of a second-round exit in Indian Wells. He started his campaign by breezing past Eliot Spizzirri and Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first few rounds and then brushed aside Monfils in the fourth.

Ivana Nedved spent her birthday supporting the American during his match. After he won, Korda surprised her with a sweet message on the camera, leaving her completely smitten.

Here is Korda's birthday wish for Ivana Nedved.

"Happy Birthday my love," Sebastian Korda wrote on the camera.

Here is Ivana Nedved's reaction on social media.

"Worth the wait," Ivana Nedved said while acknowledging his birthday wish

Ivana Nedved shares a post on her social media - Source @Nedved Instagram

Korda and Ivana have been in a relationship since 2021. The latter completed her graduation in marketing from the Glion Institute of Higher Education. She has worked with brands like Alpha Romeo and the Italian Olympic community. Ivana is often seen supporting her boyfriend on tour.

Korda, meanwhile, reached the quarterfinal of a Masters 1000 event for the fourth time in his career. He also made the last eight at the Miami Open in 2021 but lost to Andrey Rublev in straight sets.

The 24-year-old has made a hot and cold start to the season by amassing six wins from 10 matches. He was one win away from winning the Adelaide International but was denied by Felix Auger Aliassime in the finals.

Sebastian Korda will take on Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open

Korda celebrates a point in the Miami Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Sebastian Korda will lock horns with Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinal of the Miami Open. He trails the head-to-head against the Serb 0-1 and lost two years ago in the Adelaide International.

While Korda edged past Gael Monfils in the fourth round, Djokovic hardly broke a sweat while dealing with Lorenzo Musetti. He outfoxed the Italian in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.

Djokovic is chasing his seventh title in the Miami Open this year while Korda is yet to open his account. The Serb got through in a close three-set bout during their last meeting and will hope to do the same on Wednesday.

The winner between Korda and Djokovic will take on either Grigor Dimitrov or Francisco Cerundolo in the semifinal.

