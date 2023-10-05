Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved expresses her affection following American's defeat in the Astana Open final

Sebastian Korda may have fallen short of winning his second ATP title at the Astana Open, but he still has the support of his girlfriend, Ivana Nedved.

The American lost to Adrian Mannarino in three sets in the final of the hardcourt tournament in Kazakhstan on Tuesday, October 3. However, the 23-year-old did not let the defeat dampen his spirits, as he took to Instagram two days later to express his gratitude to his fans and the organizers.

"Grateful to be back in a final after all the challenges this year. Thank you for all the support❤️. Thank you @ktf.kz for putting on a great event. Loved being back in Kazakstan🇰🇿🙏. Back to 🇨🇳✈️," Korda wrote on his post, which featured a photo of him holding the runner-up trophy.

Among the many comments that flooded his post, one stood out from his girlfriend, Ivana Nedved, who simply replied with a heart emoji.

"❤️."

Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved on Instagram

Korda had a remarkable run at the 2023 Astana Open, where he was seeded fifth and the favorite to win the title. He beat Hamad Medjedovic, Tallon Griekspoor, Nuno Borges, and Alexei Popyrin en route to the final.

However, he could not overcome Mannarino, who won his second title of the year with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory.

The 23-year-old is currently ranked No. 26 in the world, and he has one ATP title to his name, which he won at Parma in May 2021.

He also reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open earlier this year, along with semifinal appearances in the Queen's Club Championships, Winston-Salem, and Zhuhai Championships. Additionally, he reached the finals at Adelaide International 1 in January.

Sebastian Korda to face Yunchaokete Bu in Shanghai Masters second round

Sebastian Korda at the 2023 Winston-Salem Open

Despite losing the Astana Open final, Sebastian Korda has another chance to prove himself at the 2023 Shanghai Masters, where he will take on Chinese wildcard Yunchaokete Bu in the second round on Friday, October 6.

Korda received a bye in the first round of the ATP Masters 1000 event. The 23-year-old is coming off a final run at the Astana Open, where he lost to Adrian Mannarino in three sets.

Bu, ranked 186th in the world, received a walkover in his first-round match against Miomir Kecmanovic on Wednesday. The 21-year-old is coming off a semifinal run at the ATP Challenger event in Guangzhou, China, last month.

This will be the first meeting between Korda and Bu on the ATP Tour. Both players have powerful baseline games and can hit winners from both wings.

The former has more experience and variety in his arsenal, while the latter has home crowd support. The winner of this match will face either Cristian Garin or Daniil Medvedev in the third round.