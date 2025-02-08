Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved receives love from Holger Rune's sister Alma as she shares glimpses of beach vacation

Ivana Nedved, girlfriend of World No. 22 Sebastian Korda, recently shared glimpses of her beach vacation on Instagram, featuring Maldives' serene coastal landscapes, sunlit shores, and some candid moments of herself. Among the admirers in the comments was Alma Rune, sister of World No. 14 Holger Rune.

Ivana, who boasts a significant social presence, often shares glimpses of her life, travels, and moments with loved ones. Likewise, Alma, who shares a strong bond with her brother, frequently interacts with the tennis community.

Ivana shared her post with a minimalistic caption that read:

"🌅🧡"

Trending

Alma Rune replied similarly as she commented:

“💙🦋”

Alma Rune's comment on Ivana Nedved's post - Source: via @ivananedved on Instagram

The couple announced their relationship on social media back in 2021 and since then, Nedved has often shown her presence among the tennis community. They both share a lot of similarities between them, even though Korda holds American citizenship but his parents are Czech. Nedved is also Czech herself and both of their parents come from a sports-dominated background. Korda’s father Petr Korda is a Grand Slam winner and his mother Regina Rajchrtova, is an Olympic tennis player. Pavel Nedved, the father of Ivana, is one of the Czech Republic's most legendary footballers. A recipient of the prestigious Ballon d'Or in 2003, he also served as a member of the board of directors for Juventus Football Club.

Ivana has made a successful career in luxury brand management and international marketing. Her academic pursuits led her to earn a bachelor's degree from the Glion Institute and a master's from King's College London. Professionally, she has collaborated with brands like Alfa Romeo and Vogue Italia.

Alma Rune is a model by profession. With a strong Instagram presence, she is now establishing herself as a prominent social media influencer as well. Represented by Scoop Models, she has graced various fashion events globally. Beyond her modeling career, she is frequently seen supporting her brother, Holger Rune, from the stands.

Where will Sebastian Korda and Holger Rune play next?

Holger Rune at ABN AMRO Open - Source: Getty

Sebastian Korda is set to play at the Open 13, an ATP 250 event held in Marseille, France. He is the fifth seed at the tournament and his first match is against Otto Virtanen of Greece. Other renowned players who are participating in the event are Stan Wawrinka, Lorenzo Sonego, Alexander Bublik, and Richard Gasquet among others. The tournament begins on February 9.

Korda has had a decent start to his 2025 season, reaching the finals of the Adelaide International where he eventually fell to Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in a hard-fought three-set battle, 3-6, 6-3, 1-6. The American had a disappointing stint at the Australian Open, where he was knocked in the second round by home favorite, Aleksandar Vukic in five sets 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 5-7. The former World No. 15 will look to redeem himself at Marseille.

Holger Rune on the other hand is set to feature at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel in Acapulco after his shocking defeat in the second round of ABN AMRO Open against Pedro Martinez in straight sets.

The Danish superstar is the fifth seed at the ATP event and will look to better his heroics from the past two years. The former World No. 4, has participated in the event twice and has managed to reach the semifinal on both occasions. He lost to Casper Ruud last year in three sets and Alex de Minaur in the year before that in a similar fashion.

He reached the fourth round of the 2025 Australian Open, wherein he was beaten by the eventual champion, Jannik Sinner in four sets. Thus he will be determined to change the course of his campaign at Acapulco, which begins on February 24. This tournament will also serve as a crucial match practice for the Dane ahead of the Masters 1000 event at Indian Wells, set to begin on March 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback