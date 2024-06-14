Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved rejoices as American books his spot in Libema Open SF

Sebastian Korda has continued his good run at the 2024 Libema Open in 's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, and booked his berth in the semifinals. The American is seeded No. 7 at the tournament.

Korda faced compatriot and No. 2 seed Tommy Paul in the quarterfinal on June 14. Korda had a 3-1 head-to-head advantage over Paul, but it was the latter who emerged victorious in their last encounter. On the lawns of Den Bosch, Korda looked confident and displayed his complete playing style to oust Paul.

The 23-year-old broke Paul twice in both sets to beat him 6-4, 6-2 in an hour and seven minutes. Korda hit 18 winners and won 84% of his first-serve points to register a remarkable result. The American's victory was celebrated by his girlfriend, Ivana Nedved, a fashion influencer and daughter of former Czech soccer star Pavel Nedved.

Ivana was in attendance to witness Sebastian Korda's victory over Paul. Afterwards, she took to Instagram to share an image from the match and expressed her elation at her boyfriend's semifinal qualification.

"Semis!!" Nedved wrote on Instagram.

Screenshot from Instagram

Sebastian Korda and Ivana Nedved have been in a relationship since 2021, and the two don't shy away from sharing special moments on social media. Nedved has also been spotted at several of Korda's matches over the years, with the 2024 Libema Open being the latest.

Sebastian Korda faces defending champion Tallon Greikspoor in Libema Open SF

Tallon Griekspoor

Sebastian Korda is set to face off against No. 6 seed Tallon Griekspoor in the semifinal of the 2024 Libema Open. Griekspoor is the defending champion at the ATP 250 tournament and survived a three-set battle against Aleksander Vukic in his quarterfinal match. Korda and Griekspoor have played each other once on the ATP Tour before.

The two men locked horns at the 2023 Astana Open, and Korda was victorious in the three-setter quarterfinal match. The American has been impeccable at the 2024 Libema Open so far, having not dropped a set while defeating Tristan Schoolkate, Luca Nardi, and Tommy Paul.

Korda is in search of his second tour-level title after triumphing in Parma in 2021. He has gotten close a few times to breaking his title drought with a semifinal appearance at the 2023 Queen's Club Championships. In 2024, his best performance was a quarterfinal appearance at the Dubai Tennis Championships.