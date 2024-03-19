Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved relishes time hanging out with her sister-in-law Jessica's and Nicolas Jarry's kids at Miami Open

Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved was recently seen hanging out with Nicolas Jarry's son Santiago and her sister-in-law Jessica Korda's son Greyson ahead of the 2024 Miami Open.

Nedved is the daughter of former Czech football legend Pavel Nedved and ex-wife Ivana Nedvedova. She is a 26-year-old marketing graduate from Italy and has citizenship in both the Czech Republic and Italy. Korda and Nedved met each other in 2021 and have been dating ever since.

The American is coming off a disappointing campaign at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, where he entered as the 28th seed. The 23-year-old kicked off his campaign with a straight-set win against Roman Safiullin in his opening round. He then clashed in a three-setter against Daniil Medvedev that went in the Russian's favor. Korda is currently in Florida preparing for the upcoming Miami Open and is accompanied by his girlfriend.

Nedved recently took to Instagram to share a story where she was seen hanging out with Nicolas Jarry's wife, Laura Urriti, and was also taking care of Jarry's second son Santiago who was born in August last year.

In another story she posted, Nedved took her newly born nephew Greyson, who is the son of Korda's elder sister Jessica, a professional golfer, out for a stroll on the streets of Miami.

"Strolling around Miami Open with baby Greyson @thesjessicakorda," she captioned it.

Jessica Korda's Instagram Story

Sebastian Korda to team up with Andy Murray for the Miami Open

Sebastian Korda

Both Sebastian Korda and Andy Murray are set to compete at the upcoming Miami Open in singles. Korda will receive a bye in the first round due to him being the 28th seed. He will kick off his campaign against the winner of the match between two qualifiers (yet to be determined) in the first round.

Murray, meanwhile, will begin his run in a blockbuster opening-round match against Matteo Berrettini. The Brit was last seen at the BNP Paribas Open where he lost to Andrey Rublev in straight sets in the second round.

However, in addition to singles, Korda and Murray will also be teaming up in doubles. The duo will begin their run against the team of Tallon Griekspoor and Julian Cash in the opening round.

The main draw of the Miami Open will begin on March 19.