Pavel Nedved, the father of Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved, has been handed an 8-month suspension from football by the Italian Football Association (FIGC). The Czech, who served as the Vice President of football club Juventus in Serie A from 2015 to 2022, was part of 11 top-level executives found guilty of financial fraud.

Additionally, the club was handed a 15-point penalty in the league for their officials committing capital gain violations, jeopardizing their chances of finishing in the Top-4 and qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next season.

Juventus currently sits in 10th position with 22 points, but would have been third with its original haul of 37 points. Pavel Nedved, widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation, won the prestigious Ballon d'Or in 2003 when he was playing for Juventus and also won the league title twice with them.

Meanwhile, unperturbed by all this happening off the court, Sebastian Korda continued his dream run at the 2023 Australian Open, reaching his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal in stunning fashion.

Sebastian Korda beats Hubert Hurkacz in fourth round of Australian Open

Sebastian Korda takes on Karen Khachanov next in the 2023 Australian Open

Sebastian Korda, who needed only three sets to send former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev packing out of the third round of the 2023 Australian Open, was stretched to five sets in the fourth round by Hubert Hurkacz before pulling off the win.

After losing the opening set 3-6, the American won the second and third sets three and two to become the favorite to reach the quarterfinals. However, Hurkacz pulled the fourth set back 6-1, following which the duo went all the way to the super tiebreaker in the decider. Eventually, the 22-year-old prevailed 10-7 in the final game to seal a memorable win, which was witnessed by his girlfriend Ivana Nedved, among others, from his player box.

It marks the first time Sebastian Korda has reached the last eight at a Grand Slam (nine appearances), where he will take on Karen Khachanov on Tuesday. The Russian had it easy in the fourth round, beating Yoshihito Nishioka in straight sets, including a double bagel.

Korda has a 2-1 lead in the head-to-head against Khachanov, having beaten him twice last year. However, their only previous Grand Slam encounter came at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, where Khachanov won in a five-set thriller. The winner of the clash will next take on either Jiri Lehecka or one of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jannik Sinner in the semifinals.

Poll : 0 votes