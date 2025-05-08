Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana shows off her art skills with startlingly accurate portrayal of American

American tennis hope Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved has shown remarkable talent in a relatively lesser-known form of art: making portraits in a cup of coffee.

Sebastian Korda, who is the son of former Australian Open champion Petr Korda, and Ivana Nedved began dating in 2021. Ivana is the daughter of Czech tennis legend Pavel Nedved, who enjoyed successful stints with the Italian clubs Lazio and Juventus.

Ivana has a sizable following on social media, where she frequently shares tidbits from her life, including episodes from the ATP tour alongside her boyfriend.

The 28-year-old recently shared her coffee art on Instagram. Impressively, it depicted her boyfriend in a celebratory mood amid a tennis match. In the story, she also shared the original picture that inspired her art. She captioned her story:

"day 2 of cappuccino art."

Instagram | @ivananedved

Notably, the post comes days after Sebastian Korda disclosed the passing away of his beloved cat, Rafi, named after his tennis idol Rafael Nadal. On April 30, Korda shared pictures of his pet cat, bidding adieu to the feline.

Korda disclosed that the cat was named after Nadal before his first encounter with the Spaniard during Round 4 of Roland Garros in 2020.

"He's an unbelievable player. I named my cat after him, so that explains a lot how much I love him" Korda said at the time.

Nadal produced a tennis masterclass on the occasion, outclassing his younger opponent 6-1, 6-1, 6-2. The duo would meet once more, at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open, with Nadal eking out the win in a third-set tiebreak.

How has Sebastian Korda fared in 2025?

Sebastian Korda at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Six - Source: Getty

The American has enjoyed a mixed bag of results during the ongoing season. He started strong, reaching the final of the ATP 250 tournament in Adelaide, where he lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime. However, he failed to replicate the success in ensuing tournaments and was knocked out in Round 2 of the Australian Open by Aleksandar Vukic. Notably, he made the last-eight stage in the Masters 1000 event in Miami, where he was defeated by the eventual finalist Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

In his most recent outing at the Madrid Masters, Korda fell to eventual champion Casper Ruud 3-6, 3-6. The American will return to action in Rome, taking on Vukic in the Round of 64.

At present, the American sits at No. 23 in the ATP rankings.

