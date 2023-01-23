Sebastian Korda's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Australian Open 2023, QF

Sebastian Korda will face Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. The 22-year-old reached the last eight of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career by beating Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6(7).

He has enjoyed an impressive start to the 2023 season so far, winning eight out of nine matches. The American's only defeat came against Novak Djokovic in the final of the Adelaide International 1, where he had a championship point.

Korda has done very well at Melbourne Park so far, with one of his wins coming against Daniil Medvedev. He will be eager to reach his maiden Grand Slam semifinal when he faces Khachanov.

The winner of the match will take on either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Jiri Lehecka in the final four.

Where is Sebastian Korda playing?

Korda is currently competing at the Australian Open and is enjoying his best run at the Asia-Pacific Major. He reached the third round of last year's edition before losing to Pablo Carreno Busta.

Korda won the Boys Singles' tournament at the Melbourne Major in 2018, beating Tseng Chun-hsin in the final.

Who is Sebastian Korda playing against?

Sebastian Korda will take on Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. It will be the fourth meeting between the two players with Korda leading the head-to-head 2-1.

Khachanov booked his place in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open with a 6-0, 6-0, 7-6(4) win over 31st seed Yoshihito Nishioka. He previously beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles 7-6(3), 6-2, 6-0, Jason Kubler 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 and Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(9).

Korda and Khachanov faced one another twice last season, with the American winning both matches.

Sebastian Korda vs Karen Khachanov match schedule

The quarterfinal between Korda and Khachanov will be the third match in the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday.

Date: January 24, 2023 (Aus/UK/India), January 22, 2023 (US/Canada)

Match Timing: Not before 2:00 pm local time, 8:30 am IST, and 3:00 am GMT; 10:00 pm ET

Sebastian Korda vs Karen Khachanov streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch the match live on these respective channels and sites:

ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, & ESPN+ - USA

TSN & RDS - Canada

Eurosport - United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland

Nine & Stan Sport - Australia

beIN Sports - Middle East and North Africa

SuperSport - Sub-Saharan Africa

CCTV, iQIYI, GreatSports Media (Shanghai TV), Guangdong TV - China

Eurosport - Europe

WOWOW - Japan

ESPN International - Latin, Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean

Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv - India

