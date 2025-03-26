Sebastian Korda sends birthday wishes to girlfriend Ivana Nedved with loving camera message after reaching Miami Open QF

Sebastian Korda made his quarterfinal qualification in the 2025 Miami Open even more remarkable with a tribute to his girlfriend, Ivana Nedved. Having qualified for the next round after defeating Gael Monfils in the Round of 16, Korda scribbled a beautiful birthday wish for Ivana on the on-court camera.

Making his fourth appearance in the tournament, the 24th seed had a bye into the second round, where he easily beat fellow American Eliot Spizzirri 6-4, 6-2. He then went on to beat ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and Gael Monfils to advance to his second quarterfinal in Miami in four years. The American tennis star will face either fourth seed Novak Djokovic or 15th seed Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals on March 25, 2025.

After beating Monfils in the Round of 16, Korda signed the on-court camera with a touching message for his girlfriend Ivana Nedved on her 28th birthday. He wrote on the camera:

"Happy birthday my love."

When Sebastian Korda credited girlfriend Ivana Nedved for keeping him grounded and balanced off the court

In Picture: Sebastian Korda at the Next Gen ATP Finals (Source: Getty)

During a July 2024 Daily Express interview, Sebastian Korda expressed appreciation for his girlfriend, Ivana Nedved, for sticking by him. Korda deeply valued her support and recognized that he was lucky to have her as his partner.

"I mean she understands, the best thing is she understands sports which is great," Korda said. "She understands how difficult it is to be a professional athlete and that there’s a lot of sacrifices," Korda said.

"She’s an amazing partner to have and I’m very lucky to have someone that just understands it and always is trying to be there and just always being there is probably the biggest key," he added.

Korda disclosed that Ivana helps him unwind outside of tennis and recognizes the pressure of competing at the top level.

"I’m very appreciative whenever she comes and we have a lot of fun together, she takes my mind off of tennis and we have fun and can relax and go sightseeing a little bit and just be normal in a way when you’re outside the tennis courts and it’s massive for any athlete just to take their mind off of things and just be fresh and ready to go whenever you go back out there and practice," Sebastian Korda said.

Ivana, daughter of soccer icon Pavel Nedved, is a constant presence at Korda’s matches. She holds a Master’s degree in International Marketing from King’s College London. The couple met in 2021 and has been together ever since.

