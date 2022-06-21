Sebastian Korda withdraws from Wimbledon citing shin splints and "beaten up feet"

Sebastian Korda has added his name to a long list of players who will not be part of the Wimbledon Championships this year. Korda revealed that he has been dealing with shin splints and "beaten up feet" and has been advised to rest and recuperate.

With the ban of Russian and Belarusian players, five players in the top-100 of the ATP rankings will not be allowed to participate in this year's Wimbledon Championships. Additionally, several other players like Roger Federer, Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev will be missing the grasscourt Major.

Sebastian Korda @SebiKorda Entry List Updates @EntryLists Wimbledon update:

OUT: Korda

IN: Lucky Loser Wimbledon update:OUT: KordaIN: Lucky Loser Hi all. Sadly I had to withdraw from Wimbledon today after my match in Eastbourne. I have been dealing with terrible shin splints and beaten up feet for quite some time now and can’t go on with it anymore. I have been advised to rest and recuperate is the best way forward. twitter.com/EntryLists/sta… Hi all. Sadly I had to withdraw from Wimbledon today after my match in Eastbourne. I have been dealing with terrible shin splints and beaten up feet for quite some time now and can’t go on with it anymore. I have been advised to rest and recuperate is the best way forward. twitter.com/EntryLists/sta…

"Hi all. Sadly I had to withdraw from Wimbledon today after my match in Eastbourne. I have been dealing with terrible shin splints and beaten up feet for quite some time now and can’t go on with it anymore. I have been advised to rest and recuperate is the best way forward," Korda said.

The 21-year-old's announcement came after a loss to John Millman of Australia in the first round of the Eastbourne International. The Australian won 6-3, 7-6.

Korda reached the fourth round at Wimbledon last year after getting past Alex de Minaur, Antoine Hoang, and Dan Evans. He lost to Karen Khachanov in the last 16 in a close five-setter.

The World No. 46 stated via a tweet that he was hopeful of being fit in time for the US summer hardcourt swing later this year.

Sebastian Korda @SebiKorda Hopefully will be ready for the US Open series swing. Thank you all for the support Hopefully will be ready for the US Open series swing. Thank you all for the support❤️

"Hopefully will be ready for the US Open series swing. Thank you all for the support," Korda added.

US Open debut in 2020 to win over Carlos Alcaraz in 2022 - Sebastian Korda's journey

Sebastian Korda in action against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain at Roland Garros

Sebastian Korda made his Grand Slam debut at the US Open in 2020 but was defeated in the first round by Denis Shapovalov in four sets. He had an impressive run of form last season, winning a maiden ATP title at Parma and breaking into the top-50.

Korda made a sensational start in his Australian Open debut earlier this year after getting past 12th seeded Cameron Norrie in the first round but was unable to get the better of Pablo Carreno Busta in the third round, losing in four sets.

In an unforgettable clash, Korda led 5-2 in the deciding set against Rafael Nadal at the Indian Wells Masters, but lost 6-2, 1-6, 7-6(3) against the Spaniard.

After defeating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Albert Ramos Vinolas in the Miami Open, Korda lost to Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round of the Miami Open.

The best was yet to come as the American upset Spanish teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. Sebastian Korda has a career-high ranking of World No. 27 which he achieved in May this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far