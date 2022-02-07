"Seeing at 35 a man who has been playing tennis for 20 years and has taken everything he can, it inspires me"- Daria Kasatkina on Rafael Nadal

In a recent interview with Eurosport, Daria Kasatkina showered praise on Rafael Nadal. Claiming that Nadal's Australian Open 2022 glory "inspires" her, the Russian highlighted that she was "overwhelmed" after witnessing the Spaniard's "emotions and tears" on the court.

Rafael Nadal lifted his record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title at the 2022 Australian Open after defeating World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the finals last Sunday. Kasatkina, who has always admired Nadal, tweeted that she cried following the Spaniard's triumph in Melbourne.

Daria Kasatkina @DKasatkina Sorry but I’m crying Sorry but I’m crying

In the interview, Kasatkina revealed that it was impossible for her to react in a different manner, especially after watching Nadal reaching "all sorts of heights" in the sport even at the age of 35.

"I was overwhelmed with emotions from Rafa's tears. Seeing at 35 a man who has been playing tennis for 20 years and has taken everything he can, has reached all sorts of heights, it is impossible to react differently," said Kasatkina.

The Russian stressed that it was quite evident from the tears in his eyes how significant the title was for him. She also stated that Nadal's journey encourages her a lot since she has also mostly been "sick" since her childhood.

"He even reached the final with tears in his eyes. He has so many emotions. You can see how important it is for him, what he went through for this. It delights me and as a person who has been sick since the cradle, it inspires me," added the World No. 22 player.

Daria Kasatkina predicts Rafael Nadal will "win the most" number of Grand Slam titles

Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open 2022

In the same interview, Kasatkina mentioned she has always claimed that Nadal would end up with the highest number of Grand Slam titles, even when he had just 14 Majors. She also believes that following his triumph at the Happy Slam, the Spaniard's chances of succeeding at the 2022 French Open have also increased to a great extent.

"He's always the only one. Even when Nadal only had 14. I always said that he would win the most. And now I'm right. I hope it stays that way. Now the chances of winning Roland Garros have also increased, if health permits. It is important. Because the way he plays now is, of course, not the second, but even the third youth," concluded Kasatkina.

Nadal is most likely to be seen at the 2022 Acupulco Open next, a tournament he has won thrice in his career.

