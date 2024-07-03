"Seeing my father there, sharing a laugh with Serena Williams" - Maria Sharapova fondly revisits her Wimbledon 2004 triumph on its 20th anniversary

Maria Sharapova recently reminisced about her historic 2004 Wimbledon triumph where she talked about the moments that made her win special. She also praised the prestigious Venus Rosewater Dish, awarded to the ladies' singles winner.

17-year-old Sharapova stunned the tennis world when she defeated World No. 1 and two-time defending champion Serena Williams 6-1, 6-4 to win her maiden Grand Slam title. Seeded 13th, she also became the third youngest woman to win the tournament behind Lottie Dod and Martina Hingis.

Exactly 20 years after her monumental win (she won the tournament on July 3, 2004), the 37-year-old returned to Wimbledon as she graced the Royal Box.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The former World No.1 also fondly recalled her triumph and lavished praise on the Venus Rosewater Dish, calling it one of the most unique trophies in all sport. She also mentioned how having her father watch her and sharing a laugh with Serena Williams after the match to celebrate her maiden Grand Slam title were special moments.

"We got to give it up for the trophy. Because it is, this plate is one of the most unique trophies in sport. To have carried it around the stadium and seeing my father there and sharing a laugh with Serena, she knows what it's like to hold that thing several times. And it was my first so it was a very, very special moment," Sharapova said.

Expand Tweet

"We get to reflect on the past and have a good laugh about it" - Maria Sharapova on how her relationship with Serena Williams has evolved

Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams (Source: GETTY)

Ahead of her return to SW19, Maria Sharapova also discussed how her relationship with Serena Williams has evolved over the years. She mentioned that they get to reflect on their past and can also share a laugh about the heated moments in their rivalry.

The Russian also praised how Williams was a mother to two children now and also a businesswoman. She said:

"Now we get to reflect on the past and have a good laugh about it. Yeah, you know, and also seeing, you know, her, she has two kids now and also an incredibly strong business platform. Yeah, we have a lot of fun. We have some good chats on our phones."

Expand Tweet

Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams met 22 times in their careers with the American having an overwhelming 20-2 lead. Their final meeting came in the first round of the 2019 US Open where Williams comfortably won 6-1, 6-1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas