"Seeing you both is my greatest victory"- Gael Monfils pens heartfelt note as he celebrates 4th wedding anniversary with Elina Svitolina

French tennis star Gael Monfils celebrated his fourth wedding anniversary with wife Elina Svitolina. The couple got married four years ago on July 16, 2021, and since then, the couple has added a daughter named Skai in Oct 2022.

On Wednesday, Monfils shared a heartfelt Instagram post, capturing himself, Svitolina, and their young daughter cuddled together. He wrote in the caption:

"Four years ago, we got married. Since that day, we’ve been building a life full of love, laughter, and beautiful memories ✨"

The photo Monfils shared serves as a good reminder to him that he has everything in life. He expressed deep gratitude for it, adding:

"Seeing you both is my greatest victory. Thank you for being there, thank you for being you. I love you both more than anything. ❤️"

The couple is affectionately nicknamed "Monfilsina" by fans, and they continue to inspire many.

Gael Monfils moves on after Wimbledon exit preaching importance of family

At Wimbledon 2025, Elina Svitolina demonstrated her support, training Gael Monfils on court ahead of his first-round match. The pair even engaged in pre-match warm-up drills.

As the 38-year-old tennis star ages like fine wine, Gael Monfils gave a stark reminder out there that his life is more than just on the tennis court. Monfils had a five-set thriller against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics before going down 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-4 in the second round of the Wimbledon championship. After the match, Monfils chose to focus on what he believes to be important things in life.

"Tennis is part of my life, but tennis is not my life," he said. "My life outside of tennis is my real life."

"It's a tough question in a way, because you see my wife as a tennis player; I see my wife as a wife. It's completely different. But of course, it's great that we can share the same passion. I'm lucky enough to raise a child, and hopefully we'll get more someday ... just grateful every day."

Elina Svitolina is also excelling on Tour post-maternity, knocking on the top-10 door after recently winning the 2025 Open de Rouen. It was her 18th career title. Now both couples will be looking forward to the North American hardcourt swing with several tournaments lined up before the US Open.

