"Seems like Cruelty is the POINT" - Martina Navratilova reacts to the Israeli Army's mistreatment of Palestinians

Martina Navratilova is well-known on social media for her outspoken opinions on a variety of topics, such as political issues and gender inequality. The American recently took to Twitter to express her appalment at the horrors committed by the Israeli Army on the Palestinians.

One of the longest-running wars in the world, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict started in the middle of the 20th century. In a recent video surfacing on social media, a Palestinian was handcuffed and held by the Israeli Army while a bulldozer completely destroyed his house near Hebron.

Navratilova retweeted the post and expressed her astonishment at the act, saying that the horrifying video proved beyond a doubt that the Israeli Army was being cruel and inhumane just for the sake of it.

"Wow. Seems like Cruelty is the POINT!," Martina Navratilova wrote in her tweet.

Martina Navratilova speaks out on Kanye West's saga

A week earlier, the retired tennis legend reacted to American rapper Kanye West's antisemitic comments and urged Adidas to cut all ties with the artist. Kanye West, now known as Ye, is an American rapper/fashion designer. He is widely regarded as one of the best artists of his generation. However, lately the rapper has been hitting the news for all the wrong reasons.

The rapper, who just teamed up with Adidas for the Yeezy apparel line, came under a lot of heat for his recent comments regarding Jews and fostering antisemitic attitudes. He also claimed that no matter what, Adidas wouldn't drop him. In light of all that, Navratilova took to Twitter to urge Adidas to drop the rapper.

"Drop his nasty a**," Martina Navratilova tweeted.

As expected, things got ugly for the rapper when, under immense pressure, the sportswear giant severed all ties with Ye.

"Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness," a statement from the German company said.

"After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect," it added.

Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 @cmclymer And there it is. Adidas officially announces it's dropping its partnership with Kanye West.



Martina Navratilova, one of the most prominent advocates urging Adidas to drop the rapper, took to Twitter to express her happiness at the news.

"Dominoes Kanye, dominoes… And well done @adidas!!!" Navratilova wrote.

