"Self-righteousness of some journalists in UK is disgraceful" - Tennis fans fuming after Elina Svitolina fields questions about Belarus at Wimbledon

A question posed to losing semifinalist Elina Svitolina about the possibility of the Princess of Wales having to hand over the Wimbledon trophy to Belarusian player Aryna Sabalenka has evoked strong reactions amongst tennis fans.

A member of the British press asked the Ukranian how bad it would look, symbolically, if the Wimbledon trophy had to be given to a Belarusian even as Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur were battling for a spot in the final.

The hypothetical question was snubbed by Elina Svitolina, who stated that she was not in a state of mind to reply to something she hadn't thought about at all, but fans had their say on social media.

The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Svitolina was asked about Sabalenka in press



“How bad would it look, symbolically, if the Princess of Wales ends up giving the trophy to a Belarusian”



Elina: “I didn’t think about this at all. Right now, I’m not in a good state of mind to reply to this question.” Svitolina was asked about Sabalenka in press“How bad would it look, symbolically, if the Princess of Wales ends up giving the trophy to a Belarusian”Elina: “I didn’t think about this at all. Right now, I’m not in a good state of mind to reply to this question.” https://t.co/X3RGKEajt7

"Svitolina was asked about Sabalenka in press, “How bad would it look, symbolically, if the Princess of Wales ends up giving the trophy to a Belarusian” Elina: “I didn’t think about this at all. Right now, I’m not in a good state of mind to reply to this question”

An anguished individual highlighted the "self-righteousness" of some journalists in the UK, while another pointed out that not everyone cared for the Royals as much as the British did.

Juliana 💚11x🏆🐷#Hendecampeã #InAbelWeTrust @JulianaDMacedo @TheTennisLetter This is absolutely outrageous! The self-righteousness of some journalists in the UK is disgraceful. Enough with this constant bullying and harassment of Russian and Belarusian players. As if UK have never gone to war with anybody and let’s not even start with colonization! @TheTennisLetter This is absolutely outrageous! The self-righteousness of some journalists in the UK is disgraceful. Enough with this constant bullying and harassment of Russian and Belarusian players. As if UK have never gone to war with anybody and let’s not even start with colonization!

"This is absolutely outrageous! The self-righteousness of some journalists in the UK is disgraceful. Enough with this constant bullying and harassment of Russian and Belarusian players. As if UK have never gone to war with anybody and let’s not even start with colonization!"

Charlotte 🦋 @moonballs_ The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Svitolina was asked about Sabalenka in press



“How bad would it look, symbolically, if the Princess of Wales ends up giving the trophy to a Belarusian”



Elina: “I didn’t think about this at all. Right now, I’m not in a good state of mind to reply to this question.” Svitolina was asked about Sabalenka in press“How bad would it look, symbolically, if the Princess of Wales ends up giving the trophy to a Belarusian”Elina: “I didn’t think about this at all. Right now, I’m not in a good state of mind to reply to this question.” https://t.co/X3RGKEajt7 British people really go around thinking we all care so much their royals, this woman’s home has been destroyed and they think she gives a shit about Kate Middletons pr ????? twitter.com/thetennislette… British people really go around thinking we all care so much their royals, this woman’s home has been destroyed and they think she gives a shit about Kate Middletons pr ????? twitter.com/thetennislette…

"British people really go around thinking we all care so much their royals, this woman’s home has been destroyed and they think she gives a shit about Kate Middletons pr ?????"

Attempting to delve into the intentions behind the question posed by the journalist on social media, asked if the person concerned was "looking for an answer on a scale of 1-10"

Court Theory 🎾 @Court_Theory



#Wimbledon twitter.com/thetennislette… The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Svitolina was asked about Sabalenka in press



“How bad would it look, symbolically, if the Princess of Wales ends up giving the trophy to a Belarusian”



Elina: “I didn’t think about this at all. Right now, I’m not in a good state of mind to reply to this question.” Svitolina was asked about Sabalenka in press“How bad would it look, symbolically, if the Princess of Wales ends up giving the trophy to a Belarusian”Elina: “I didn’t think about this at all. Right now, I’m not in a good state of mind to reply to this question.” https://t.co/X3RGKEajt7 Was this journalist looking for an answer on a scale of 1 to 10? An emoji? What? What were they looking for? Was this journalist looking for an answer on a scale of 1 to 10? An emoji? What? What were they looking for? #Wimbledon twitter.com/thetennislette…

"Was this journalist looking for an answer on a scale of 1 to 10? An emoji? What? What were they looking for?"

Several other fans have voiced their reactions on the subject. Here are some of those tweets.

Bagels and Breadsticks 6061 @Anthony606061 @Court_Theory This speaks to the bottom-feeding nature of most “sports journalism.” They were just pathetically fishing for a controversial statement they can peddle to their boss/publisher. @Court_Theory This speaks to the bottom-feeding nature of most “sports journalism.” They were just pathetically fishing for a controversial statement they can peddle to their boss/publisher.

Court Theory 🎾 @Court_Theory Good for Svitolina in not answering — at least at this moment, anyway. Good for Svitolina in not answering — at least at this moment, anyway.

Dharani Manohar @dharaniAmanohar

Wat do u mean giving a throphy to Belarusian is she a criminal or wat? The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Svitolina was asked about Sabalenka in press



“How bad would it look, symbolically, if the Princess of Wales ends up giving the trophy to a Belarusian”



Elina: “I didn’t think about this at all. Right now, I’m not in a good state of mind to reply to this question.” Svitolina was asked about Sabalenka in press“How bad would it look, symbolically, if the Princess of Wales ends up giving the trophy to a Belarusian”Elina: “I didn’t think about this at all. Right now, I’m not in a good state of mind to reply to this question.” https://t.co/X3RGKEajt7 Yeah.She did a great job being quiet.Wat do u mean giving a throphy to Belarusian is she a criminal or wat? twitter.com/TheTennisLette… Yeah.She did a great job being quiet.Wat do u mean giving a throphy to Belarusian is she a criminal or wat? twitter.com/TheTennisLette…

Dharani Manohar @dharaniAmanohar

I am sorry for wat is happening to them but u cant bring sports men and women into it as they are not involved in any way with war @A_Failed_Man They are just cry babies.I am sorry for wat is happening to them but u cant bring sports men and women into it as they are not involved in any way with war @A_Failed_Man They are just cry babies.I am sorry for wat is happening to them but u cant bring sports men and women into it as they are not involved in any way with war

Jayele @msjayele after losing the semifinal.



If Aryna Sabalenka wins, which I’m hoping, she will be as deserving a champion as anyone else who works hard to win 🏼 @TheTennisLetter Some members of the press have absolutely no dignity. What a ghastly question to ask Elina Svitolinaafter losing the semifinal.If Aryna Sabalenkawins, which I’m hoping, she will be as deserving a champion as anyone else who works hard to win #Wimbledon . C’mon! @TheTennisLetter Some members of the press have absolutely no dignity. What a ghastly question to ask Elina Svitolina 🇺🇦 after losing the semifinal.If Aryna Sabalenka 🇧🇾 wins, which I’m hoping, she will be as deserving a champion as anyone else who works hard to win #Wimbledon. C’mon! 💪🏼

Aryna Sablenka's Wimbledon campaign ends following Elina Svitolina's semifinal defeat

Jabeur manufactured a stunning comeback to trounce Sabalenka

The possibility of a repeat of the French Open drama when Elina Svitolina refused to shake hands with Aryna Sabalenka ended, with both players going down in their respective Wimbledon semifinal matches.

While Elina Svitolina was defeated by unseeded Czech Marketa Vondrousova 6-3, 6-3, Ons Jabeur, who trailed Aryna Sabalenka 2-4 in the second set after having lost the first, dug too deep to emerge victorious with the scoreline reading 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3.

Sabalenka who needed to get past Jabeur to dethrone Iga Swiatek as the WTA World No. 1, lost her way in the final set thus allowing the Tunisian another shot at a Grand Slam title.

Ons Jabeur reached the finals of Wimbledon and the US Open in 2022, only to go down to Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek in the title rounds.

The final of the women's singles of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships will be played on Saturday, July 15.

Poll : 0 votes