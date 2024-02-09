"Send her just to piss Bjorn Borg off";"Italy, you have one job" - Swede's ex-wife sharing desire to 'annoy' him with Eurovision selection amuses fans

Bjorn Borg's ex-wife, singer Loredana Berte's recent comments regarding the Eurovision singing contest have attracted a lot of attention from fans.

The Italian singer expressed her desire to win the Sanremo Music Festival and go to Eurovision as the song competition will be held in Malmo, Sweden. Berte also said that she wanted to annoy Borg, to whom she was married from 1989-1993.

"Vote for me, I want to win, I would like to go to Eurovision because it is held in Malmo so that I can annoy my ex-husband. And I get a nice revenge," Berte said.

Several fans reacted to the Italian singer's comments, with one saying that she should be sent to Eurovision just to annoy Bjorn Borg.

"As a Swede who always was more of a Bertè fan than Borg fan I think they should send her just to piss Björn off," the fan's tweet read.

One fan said that Italy had just one job which was to send Berte to Eurovision.

"Please send this woman to Sweden, Italy, you have one job," the fan's tweet read.

Another fan said that Berte has already won the Sanremo Music Festival with her statements.

"She already won sanremo just with this sentence," the fan's tweet read.

Bjorn Borg has been married thrice

Bjorn Borg with Hubert Hurkacz at the Laver Cup

Bjorn Borg has been married thrice so far throughout his life, with his first being to former Romanian tennis player Mariana Simionescu. The two started dating in 1976 and married in 1980. They divorced in 1984.

Loredana Berte was Borg's second wife and they wed in 1989 before divorcing in 1993. The Swede's third marriage was to Patricia Ostfeld in 2002. Their son Leo Borg plays tennis and won his first tour-level match at the 2023 Bastad Open against Elias Ymer.

Bjorn Borg had an extraordinary tennis career during which he won 11 Grand Slam singles titles. The French Open was the Swede's most successful Major as he won it six times. This included four straight tournament wins from 1978-1981. He won five successive Wimbledon titles from 1976-1980 — a feat that would be equaled by Roger Federer from 2003-2007.

The Swede reached four US Open finals (1976, 1978, 1980 and 1981) but ended up on the losing side each time. His sole Australian Open participation in 1974 resulted in a third-round exit.