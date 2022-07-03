"Serena out, Coco out and Swiatek out, the only thing that could save Wimbledon is Ons Jabeur winning" - Tennis fans react to women's draw opening up after string of upsets in 1st week

As the first week of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships comes to a close, Ons Jabeur remains the highest-ranked player left in the women's draw, following World No. 1 Iga Swiatek's shock loss to Alize Cornet in the third round.
Second seed Anett Kontaveit exited the tournament in the very first round, falling to Bernarda Pera unexpectedly. 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams also fell in her opener against Harmony Tan, while reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu exited in the second round with a loss to Caroline Garcia.
French Open finalist Coco Gauff was also sent packing home in the third round, losing to compatriot Amanda Anisimova. Last year's runner-up Karolina Pliskova and former champion Petra Kvitova are also on their way out, courtesy of losses to Katie Boulter (second round) and Paula Badosa (third round) respectively.
Jabeur, therefore, has now become the de-facto favorite to win the title at SW19, something tennis fans desperately want to happen after most of the big names dropped out of the event so early.
Three-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep and fourth seed Paula Badosa are two of the potential winners left in the draw, but, unfortunately, the duo take on each other in the fourth round up next. Also left in the draw is former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko, who could potentially meet the Tunisian in the semifinals.
Despite their presence, it is the World No. 2 who has emerged as the fan favorite to go all the way at Wimbledon, in part because of her appealing playstyle and charisma on the court. Users on Twitter remarked that this would be the 27-year-old's best chance of winning a Grand Slam, which would be fitting considering the form she has shown so far this season.
Jabeur triumphed at the Berlin Open in the lead-up to the grass Major and then went as far as the semifinals at the Eastbourne International, partnering with Serena Williams in doubles. The Tunisian's previous best result at a Slam has been reaching the quarterfinals, a result she also produced at Wimbledon last year.
"Serena out, Coco out, Swiatek out, the only thing that could save Wimbledon is Ons Jabeur winning," one fan tweeted.
"Ons Jabeur better win Wimbledon or else," another account posted.
"Ons Jabeur if there ever a f**king time to do the damn thang, it’s now girl," one user wrote.
"I hope she can come through and win it all now that she's the favourite for the title, just like she did in Madrid," another fan tweeted.
Ons Jabeur takes on Elise Mertens in the fourth round at Wimbledon
Before Ons Jabeur can think of lifting the trophy at Wimbledon this year, she first needs to beat Elise Mertens in the fourth round. The Belgian defeated 15th seed Angelique Kerber in straight sets in the third round to set up a meeting with the third seed.
Mertens won their only previous meeting on the WTA Tour, defeating the Tunisian in straight sets at the 2021 US Open.
Revenge for Jabeur on Sunday would pit her against either Caroline Garcia or Marie Bouzkova in the quarterfinals, while Jelena Ostapenko is expected to be the semifinal opponent for the World No. 2.
The 27-year-old is likely to come up against either fourth seed Paula Badosa or 16th seed Simona Halep in the summit clash, with 20th seed Amanda Anisimova having an outside chance of making it to the final from the top half of the draw.