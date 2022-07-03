"Serena out, Coco out and Swiatek out, the only thing that could save Wimbledon is Ons Jabeur winning" - Tennis fans react to women's draw opening up after string of upsets in 1st week

As the first week of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships comes to a close, Ons Jabeur remains the highest-ranked player left in the women's draw, following World No. 1 Iga Swiatek's shock loss to Alize Cornet in the third round.

Second seed Anett Kontaveit exited the tournament in the very first round, falling to Bernarda Pera unexpectedly. 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams also fell in her opener against Harmony Tan, while reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu exited in the second round with a loss to Caroline Garcia.

French Open finalist Coco Gauff was also sent packing home in the third round, losing to compatriot Amanda Anisimova. Last year's runner-up Karolina Pliskova and former champion Petra Kvitova are also on their way out, courtesy of losses to Katie Boulter (second round) and Paula Badosa (third round) respectively.

Jabeur, therefore, has now become the de-facto favorite to win the title at SW19, something tennis fans desperately want to happen after most of the big names dropped out of the event so early.

José Morgado @josemorgado Caroline Garcia, a former top 10, recently Roland Garros doubles champion and Bad Homburg singles champ, easily beats #10 seed Emma Raducanu 6-3, 6-3 on Centre to reach the 3rd round at Wimbledon.



Hardly a surprise given both players’ forms. Caroline Garcia, a former top 10, recently Roland Garros doubles champion and Bad Homburg singles champ, easily beats #10 seed Emma Raducanu 6-3, 6-3 on Centre to reach the 3rd round at Wimbledon. Hardly a surprise given both players’ forms. https://t.co/ZWYQCalooQ

Three-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep and fourth seed Paula Badosa are two of the potential winners left in the draw, but, unfortunately, the duo take on each other in the fourth round up next. Also left in the draw is former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko, who could potentially meet the Tunisian in the semifinals.

Despite their presence, it is the World No. 2 who has emerged as the fan favorite to go all the way at Wimbledon, in part because of her appealing playstyle and charisma on the court. Users on Twitter remarked that this would be the 27-year-old's best chance of winning a Grand Slam, which would be fitting considering the form she has shown so far this season.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



She faces Simona Halep next...



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 Badosa blasts her way into the fourth round, beating Petra Kvitova 7-5, 7-6(4)She faces Simona Halep next... Badosa blasts her way into the fourth round, beating Petra Kvitova 7-5, 7-6(4)She faces Simona Halep next...#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/4Gj2CjydA7

Jabeur triumphed at the Berlin Open in the lead-up to the grass Major and then went as far as the semifinals at the Eastbourne International, partnering with Serena Williams in doubles. The Tunisian's previous best result at a Slam has been reaching the quarterfinals, a result she also produced at Wimbledon last year.

"Serena out, Coco out, Swiatek out, the only thing that could save Wimbledon is Ons Jabeur winning," one fan tweeted.

NaomIga_Dash @Beyhistory Serena out, CocoOUT, SwiatekOUT, … the only thing that could save Wimbledon is jabeur winning. Serena out, CocoOUT, SwiatekOUT, … the only thing that could save Wimbledon is jabeur winning.

yas @tsitsiYAS I’m creating a Ons Jabeur groupchat if anyone wants to be in! I’m creating a Ons Jabeur groupchat if anyone wants to be in!

"Ons Jabeur better win Wimbledon or else," another account posted.

roger federer's knee surgeon @rogerchokerer ons jabeur better win wimbledon or else ons jabeur better win wimbledon or else

Last Killer @breezy_Xcoba José Morgado @josemorgado So who is the favorite to win the Women's Draw now? So who is the favorite to win the Women's Draw now? Ons!! Called it last year! Her game is perfect for grass, there is no grass specialist on the women’s circuit. I feel she can make it her home! twitter.com/josemorgado/st… Ons!! Called it last year! Her game is perfect for grass, there is no grass specialist on the women’s circuit. I feel she can make it her home! twitter.com/josemorgado/st…

"Ons Jabeur if there ever a f**king time to do the damn thang, it’s now girl," one user wrote.

Petty Crocker @MakeItWayne15 Ons jabeur if there ever a fucking time to do the damn thang, it’s now girl Ons jabeur if there ever a fucking time to do the damn thang, it’s now girl

calvin @tiramisu_wei i am officially all aboard the jabeur train pegula outi am officially all aboard the jabeur train pegula out 😖 i am officially all aboard the jabeur train

Jon Wertheim @jon_wertheim With Swiatek and Coco out, Ons Jabeur emerges as your @Wimbledon heading to Week Two.... With Swiatek and Coco out, Ons Jabeur emerges as your @Wimbledon heading to Week Two....

"I hope she can come through and win it all now that she's the favourite for the title, just like she did in Madrid," another fan tweeted.

E. @Emilio79220588 Petty Crocker @MakeItWayne15 Ons jabeur if there ever a fucking time to do the damn thang, it’s now girl Ons jabeur if there ever a fucking time to do the damn thang, it’s now girl I hope she can come through and win it all now that she's the favourite for the title, just like she did in Madird twitter.com/MakeItWayne15/… I hope she can come through and win it all now that she's the favourite for the title, just like she did in Madird twitter.com/MakeItWayne15/…

Azra #23 #10InWarsaw @azrathearcher ONS JABEUR IT'S YOUR TOURNAMENT TO LOSE NOW ONS JABEUR IT'S YOUR TOURNAMENT TO LOSE NOW

Fouad Raoui @Fraoui1983 José Morgado @josemorgado So who is the favorite to win the Women's Draw now? So who is the favorite to win the Women's Draw now? Ons Jabeur who will become the first arab and african to win a grand slam. twitter.com/josemorgado/st… Ons Jabeur who will become the first arab and african to win a grand slam. twitter.com/josemorgado/st…

Ons Jabeur takes on Elise Mertens in the fourth round at Wimbledon

Ons Jabeur takes on Elise Mertens in the fourth round at Wimbledon

Before Ons Jabeur can think of lifting the trophy at Wimbledon this year, she first needs to beat Elise Mertens in the fourth round. The Belgian defeated 15th seed Angelique Kerber in straight sets in the third round to set up a meeting with the third seed.

Mertens won their only previous meeting on the WTA Tour, defeating the Tunisian in straight sets at the 2021 US Open.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



Ons Jabeur awaits in the fourth round...



#Wimbledon @elise_mertens is full of emotion as she beats Angelique Kerber 6-4, 7-5Ons Jabeur awaits in the fourth round... 🇧🇪 @elise_mertens is full of emotion as she beats Angelique Kerber 6-4, 7-5Ons Jabeur awaits in the fourth round...#Wimbledon https://t.co/7z41QLj8mV

Revenge for Jabeur on Sunday would pit her against either Caroline Garcia or Marie Bouzkova in the quarterfinals, while Jelena Ostapenko is expected to be the semifinal opponent for the World No. 2.

The 27-year-old is likely to come up against either fourth seed Paula Badosa or 16th seed Simona Halep in the summit clash, with 20th seed Amanda Anisimova having an outside chance of making it to the final from the top half of the draw.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far