Despite climate protesters disrupting her semifinal for nearly an hour at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, American tennis sensation Coco Gauff managed to win the match and reach her first US Open final.

The thrilling match saw Gauff beat the 10th seed Karolina Muchova in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5, on Thursday, September 7. The 19-year-old is currently attempting to become the first American woman's player to win the trophy in New York since Sloane Stephens in 2017.

Gauff will compete against the winner of the other semifinal between Belarus' No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka and American Madison Keys, the 17th seed, in the final.

The American spoke with ESPN after her victory and stated that she will never compare herself to her legendary compatriot Serena Williams, whom she considers to be the greatest of all time.

"I don’t think I’m carrying American tennis. I don’t think I will. We have so many compatriots who are doing well. Serena is Serena. She’s the GOAT. I’d hope to do half of what she did. But I’m not gonna compare myself to her," she said.

Gauff went on to state that the only regret she will have for the rest of her life is not being able to play against the now-retired Williams. She added that she is "happy" to be a part of the 41-year-old's legacy.

"She’s someone I look up to. Being in the same stat line as her means a lot to me. She’s my idol. The only regret I’ll have for the rest of my life is not being able to play her," she said.

"There were so many tournaments where if we won an extra round & didn’t lose, I would’ve played her. I’m still happy to just be a product of her legacy," she added.

US Open 2023 could have an all-American final ft. Coco Gauff and Madison Keys

Madison Keys and Coco Gauff pictured at the Rothesay International Eastbourne.

It's an exciting time for American tennis as the 2023 US Open final could offer an all-American showdown. Coco Gauff has already earned her spot in the title bout, and there is a strong chance she could go head-to-head with her compatriot, Madison Keys.

Keys is currently engaged in a challenging battle with soon-to-be World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka at Arthur Ashe Stadium. At the time of writing, the score stands at 6-0, 6-7(1-7), 3-2 in Keys' favor.

If Keys emerges victorious, it would set up the first all-American women’s singles final in New York since Sloane Stephens beat Keys for the title in 2017.

