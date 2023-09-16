"Serena and Venus Williams really opened a big gate for people of colour in tennis, they're an inspiration to the world" - Patrick Mouratoglou

Recognizing the monumental impact of Serena and Venus Williams in tennis, French coach Patrick Mouratoglou lauded their role in diversifying the sport and motivating countless individuals around the world.

While Serena Williams called the curtains on her glittering career at the 2022 US Open, Venus Williams is still putting in a shift on the women's tour. The American was last seen competing at the Cincinnati Open and the 2023 US Open in New York.

Mouratoglou, who coached Serena Williams for more than 10 years, emphasized that the Williams sisters have played a pivotal role in tennis. He said that the duo not only created avenues for people of color but also became global icons of inspiration.

"I think Serena and Venus Williams inspired a lot of African Americans and black people in general because before them it was difficult for people of colour to imagine themselves in that place," Patrick Mouratoglou said in an interview with CNN

"They really opened a big gate for people of colour. Winning Grand Slams and making history like the two of them did, you start to think 'It's possible for me too.' That's the inspiration, that's what it's like. They're an inspiration to the world," he added.

Serena and Venus Williams, together, boast an astonishing 30 Grand Slam singles titles, marking a dominant era spanning nearly 15 years in women's tennis.

Besides their individual achievements, the dynamic duo clinched 14 Major titles as a solid doubles team and never lost a women's doubles final together at Grand Slam tournaments.

"Coco Gauff has been making history since she's a kid; At 15, she beat Venus Williams at Wimbledon " - Patrick Mouratoglou

Coco Gauff pictured at the 2023 US Open

Patrick Mouratoglou has also assisted the American tennis sensation Coco Gauff when she was an aspiring professional.

The World No. 3 recently captured her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open and added to an elite legacy of black women achieving success.

Mouratoglou praised Gauff's achievements and reflected on some of her outrageous results in professional tennis, including defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon when she was just 15 years old.

"Coco has been making history literally since she's a kid. At 13 and a half-years-old she was in the finals of the US Open in Juniors, at 14 she won the Roland Garros Juniors title," Mouratoglou told CNN.

"At 15, she beat Venus Williams at Wimbledon. At 16, she defeated Naomi Osaka, who was the World No. 1 at the Australian Open," he added.

The French coach also praised the American's ability to handle pressure and explained the reason behind her having the maturity to win a Grand Slam title at her age.

"She's managed to achieve incredible results since she was young that she has always played with an incredible pressure because everybody always expected her to do well. She has learned to deal with these things at a young age, and that explains partly her ability to win a Grand Slam at 19-years-old," the Frenchman said.

Coco Gauff never got the chance to compete against Serena Williams on the main tour, but has managed to outfox Venus Williams twice.

Apart from her sensational win at Wimbledon in 2019, she also overpowered the veteran at the 2020 Australian Open in straight sets.

