Serena William's ex-coach Rennae Stubbs gives her verdict on Emma Raducanu's win over Emma Navarro at Miami Open

Serena William's former coach, Rennae Stubbs, was in awe at the quality of the Miami Open second-round match between Emma Raducanu and Emma Navarro. In a tight battle, the Brit prevailed 6-7 (8), 6-2, 6-7 (3).

Navarro was the favorite, as the American was the 10th seed and had already won a title in 2025. Meanwhile, Raducanu was plagued with off-court issues such as splitting with her new coach after only two weeks and encountering a stalker scare in Dubai last month.

The first set was a tight affair between the two players, as they both exchanged one break of serve each, taking it to a tiebreaker. Navarro had a 6-4 lead and was on the verge of winning the set when Raducanu peeled off the next four points to win the first set.

Navarro was dominant in the second set as she got an early break and won it 6-2. The momentum shifted for the American as she got an early break in the third set, taking a 3-1 lead. However, Raducanu won four straight games, making the scoreline 5-3 in her favor, and served for the match.

This was when Rennae Stubbs commented on X, predicting a possible upset that was about to happen.

"Beware Emma Navarro down a break and her opponent serving for the match in the third!" said Stubbs

However, the match was far from over, as the 10th seed broke the Brit's serve and then had another break to serve for the match herself at 6-5. In one final twist, Raducanu showed her mettle and secured another service break to go to a deciding set tiebreaker. Raducanu put on a terrific display in the tiebreaker, clinching it 7-3 and winning the match.

Stubbs tweeted again, marveling at the quality of the match and commending both players.

"This tennis is UNREAL EMMA x 2 #MiamiOpen," said Stubbs

Emma Raducanu will face another American opponent, McCartney Kessler in the next round.

"It was a lot of emotions when I won"- Emma Raducanu on her win at the Miami Open

In Picture: Emma Raducanu (Getty)

After her terrific win over 10th-seed Emma Navarro, Emma Raducanu was a bundle of joy and was visibly and understandably emotional. In her post-match press conference, the Brit claimed that as the wins had grown scarce in recent years, she celebrated every victory with extra emotion.

"Yeah, it was a lot of emotions when I won,” I know I won the US Open, but I think having been through so much in the last few years, it’s like the wins now mean so much more,” said Raducanu (via wtatennnis.com).

The Brit claimed that there were instances in the third set where Navarro had the upper hand, but she was able to come back and complete the win.

"Today I completely left everything on the court. I think there were moments in the third set I thought I was completely down, completely out. I didn’t see a way back from it, to be honest, physically. But then I managed to, I don't know where, find a source of energy from, and I think I was running on adrenaline,” added Raducanu

This was Emma Raducanu's third career win over a top-10-ranked player, with her previous coming against Maria Sakkari at last year's Wimbledon.

