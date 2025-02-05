Serena Williams' $150M-worth husband exults as LAGC down Rory McIlroy-led Boston Common in TGL for second straight win

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian are a power couple in the sporting world. Recently, Ohanian showed his support for the Los Angeles Golf Club, as the team claimed its second straight victory in the inaugural season of the TGL.

On Tuesday, February 4, the LAGC took on Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf team for the fifth match of the TGL, emerging victorious 6-2. Ohanian, who is valued at $150 million by Celebrity Net Worth, was quick to celebrate the team's victory, writing on X:

“Loved the @collin_morikawa energy tonight. The boys are gonna be a problem this season. Doesn’t matter which 3 are playing: LA is locked in. 2-0. LFG.”

Taking to Instagram, the Reddit co-founder praised the team's momentum, re-sharing a post from the LAGC’s official account and writing:

“Good start to the season”

With this win, the LAGC are unbeaten so far in the TGL, having gotten the better of the Jupiter Links on January 14 in their season debut.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are co-founders of the LAGC

Serena Williams and her husband at the 94th Annual Academy Awards (Image Getty)

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are part of the Los Angeles Golf Club's ownership group, alongside Williams' sister, Venus. Speaking on being a part of the LAGC, Ohanian said in an official press release:

“We see tremendous opportunities to leverage technology to bring golf closer to its fans and to provide an immersive and interactive experience that will captivate both seasoned golf enthusiasts and new fan. To wit, my wife Serena and I have enjoyed as Olympia’s taken a liking to golf, so I’m proud to announce that they’re both owners in this club as well — as is the little one on the way! This is another piece of the legacy I’m building for my family and I hope this team can become a part of many families’ lives, too.”

“Los Angeles is the perfect home for our TGL team. This city embodies the intersection of sports, technology, and entertainment, making it an ideal backdrop for the innovation and excitement we aim to bring to the world of golf and its fans,” he added.

Williams and Ohanian first met in 2015. The duo welcomed their first daughter Olympia in 2017 and married later that year. They welcomed their second daughter, Adira in 2023. Outside the LAGC, they are co-founders of Angel City FC, a National Women's Soccer League team.

