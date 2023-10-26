“Serena Williams was able to make $100m on court” – Billie Jean King believes her compatriot would financially help women of color get into tennis

Twelve-time Grand Slam winner Billie Jean King believes Serena Williams would help women of color get into tennis.

Celebrating Black History Month, King recently showed her faith that Williams' future endeavors would prove beneficial for tennis players aspiring to make an impact on the court.

Williams hung her racquet up at the US Open in September last year. She bowed out of Flushing Meadows in the third round with a 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1 loss to Ajla Tomljanovic to draw curtains on her illustrious career.

Williams turned pro in the year 1995 when she was only 14 years old. She won a total of 23 Grand Slam titles, with the first one in 1999 at the US Open. Her Major singles titles include seven Australian Open, three French Open, seven Wimbledon, and six US Open wins.

The former World No. 1 also won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles with her sister Venus Williams. Billie Jean King recently talked about her compatriot's tennis journey, saying:

"This is only the first half of her life because what tennis has done for her and her generation. She was able to make $100m on the court and many millions off it, so she's been great for us but we've been great for her." (via Sky Sports)

King asserted that Serena Williams would be able to assist budding female players of color financially owing to her financial success in tennis.

"The second half is going to be much greater thanks [to] what she's done on the court. I think she's going to help girls and girls of color, women and women of color. She's going to be amazing. She's helped our sport so much," King stated.

Serena Williams has been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2011

Serena Williams at Leagues Cup 2023: Cruz Azul v Inter Miami CF

Serena Williams was appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador by UNICEF in 2011. She has graced the role of building credibility, creating awareness, and supporting the global body by building ties and lobbying key audiences in order to maximize resources for children.

Serena endorsed the UNICEF Schools for Africa scheme, which aims to educate underprivileged kids in the continent. She also raised her voice for cost-effective and top-notch healthcare for all mothers and infants under the Every Child Alive program.

Her first contribution to UNICEF’s philanthropy work came in November 2006, when she visited Ghana. She traveled to Nungua-Zongo, a disadvantaged town in Greater Accra, to examine the nation's biggest campaign on child health.

