Serena Williams' alleged facial injections called out by controversial social media personality who urges black women to not undergo surgery

Controversial internet media personality, Dr. Umar Johnson, recently criticized Serena Williams for allegedly undergoing cosmetic procedures.

Williams, who has won 23 Grand Slam titles and is widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes of all time, has been the subject of speculation and criticism over her appearance for years.

The American has never confirmed or denied any of these allegations, but she has spoken out against the body-shaming and racism that she has faced throughout her career.

Dr. Johnson is known for his outspoken views on black empowerment, education, and culture. He has also been involved in several controversies, such as being accused of fraud, misogyny, and condemning homosexuality and interracial union.

In a YouTube video posted on Wednesday, November 22, he addressed the issue of plastic surgery among black women. He said that he believes that they are "never comfortable with themselves" because of the "psychological trauma".

Johnson singled out Williams as an example, alleging that she "got some stuff done to her face" and that she had a "beautiful smile before the surgery".

"I believe people undergo surgeries because they are never comfortable with themselves as a result of the psychological trauma they experienced," Johnson said. "Serena Williams, I think she got some stuff done to her face. I want black women to stop getting these surgeries because they don't need them. Serena had a beautiful smile before the surgery. There was no need for the Botox or whatever they did to fatten up their jaws."

Johnson also mentioned the women who get injections in their butt, the Brazilian butt lifts (BBLs), and warned them of the health risks and the aging effects of these procedures.

"Women who get injections in their butt, the BBLs, you need to stop because guess what? What's going to happen to all these breast implants and butt implants when you get 60 or 70 years old? It's sagging and busting and popping. And now you have health issues. They are not living in the moment," he added.

"I was not comfortable with my body" - Serena Williams on the challenges she encountered as young player

Serena Williams at the BNP Paribas Open

Serena Williams talked about her struggle with body image issues during her teenage years. Speaking at a TED Talk in 2017, Williams revealed that the intense scrutiny she faced as a young female athlete in the spotlight led to feelings of discomfort with her body, prompting her to even abandon weightlifting.

However, following her US Open victory, Williams developed a newfound appreciation for her physique and expressed her desire for young girls facing similar challenges to embrace their bodies with confidence.

"It's interesting because when you're a teenage female growing up in the public eye, it's a lot of scrutiny that you face, and as any female that's a teenager, I definitely was not comfortable with my body, I didn't like it," Serena Williams said. "I didn't understand why I had muscles and I stopped lifting weights, I was like, 'I'm not gonna do this'. But after I won US Open, I realized that my body helped me reach goals that I wanted to reach. I wanted to be happy with it and I was so appreciative of it, I am always healthy."

"I am really fortunate and super blessed and I felt like, 'Not only am I happy with my body but I want other people and other young girls who experienced what I experienced, to be happy with themselves. So whatever, people say, masculine, whatever, too much, too little, I am okay with it as long as I love myself," she added.

Serena Williams ended her tennis career at the US Open in September last year. She was defeated by Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round with a scoreline of 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1.

