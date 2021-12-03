Serena Williams announces release of book based on daughter Olympia's favorite doll, says the story will be about the "power of friendship and imagination"

Serena Williams becomes the latest in line to join the world of picture books after announcing “The Adventures of Qai Qai" based on her daughter Olympia's favorite doll. The book is set to be released in September next year but is available for pre-order on select websites for a little under $20.

Williams joins fellow WTA star Bianca Andreescu, who also recently announced that she would be penning a picture book aimed at the younger audience.

Qai Qai is one of Olympia Williams' dolls which became an animated character amid much fanfare. She now has over 300,000 followers on Instagram and is a hit amongst Serena Williams' own set of followers.

During a recent conversation with Good Morning America, Williams spoke highly about the character of Qai Qai's key behavioral attributes.

"Qai Qai has an infectious spirit and models a belief that anything is possible," Serena told Good Morning America.

The 23-time Major champion further took to Instagram to formally announce the release of the picture book, pointing out how Qai Qai has been a steady source of happiness across the world. Serena Williams also highlighted that the aim of the book would be to spread the message about the "power of friendship and imagination".

"Since realizing @RealQaiQai’s ability to spread joy to our own family and also millions of others around the world, we’ve wanted to tell her story in every way possible," Serena Williams wrote on Instagram. "We are so proud to announce Qai Qai’s first book, “The Adventures of Qai Qai,” a story about the power of friendship and imagination. Thank you for your continued support and you can pre-order your copy with the link in my bio!"

Qai Qai entered the life of Serena Williams and her family back in 2018 and was quick to become daughter Olympia's favorite toy.

It is reported that Olympia treats Qai Qai, the doll, as her own child, making the toy a part of the family. This prompted Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian Sr., to start an Instagram account for their child's beloved doll.

Qai Qai is now a famous Instagram account and CGI character and has her own merchandise. In fact, all proceeds from sales go towards Zoe Terry's -- a teenaged CEO of doll company Zoe's Dolls, whose goal is to give away brown dolls for free to brown-colored kids.

Qai Qai's Instagram account is likely operated by Serena Williams or Alexis Ohanian but could also be run by Olympia herself. The account also confirmed the release of the book “The Adventures of Qai Qai" in a recent post.

"I got my own book! I hope y’all are as excited as me and @serenawilliams are! Pre-order your copy of “The Adventures of Qai Qai” with the link in my bio! Y'all didn't really think I wasn't going to share did you?"

