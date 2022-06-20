Serena Williams announces the return of the GOAT hoodie as she engages in funny interaction with Frances Tiafoe 

Twenty-three-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams is gearing up for her return to action after nearly a year on the sidelines. The American has been granted a wildcard to play in the doubles event at the Eastbourne International. She will subsequently take part at Wimbledon later this month, where she will be aiming to win her 24th Major.

Upon her return to competitive action, Williams took to Instagram to announce the return of her famous GOAT hoodie. The American first donned her GOAT hoodie during Milan Fashion Week earlier this year.

"The GOAT (hoodie) is back," Williams captioned her post.

The hoodie is a product of Serena Williams' clothing line 'Serena'. Her clothing line contains denim, blazers, dresses and athleisure wear and she has previously collaborated with the likes of Nike and HSN.

Former World No. 28 Frances Tiafoe shared Williams' picture on his Instagram story and said he was keen to get his hands on a GOAT hoodie. The 23-time Grand Slam champion responded by saying she had him covered.

Serena Williams drops down to World No. 1,208

Williams on Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2021

During her year-long absence from the sport, Serena Williams has dropped down to a lowly ranking of No. 1,208.

The last time Williams played a professional match was at Wimbledon last year. The former World No. 1 injured her ankle in the opening round against Aliaksandra Sasnovich and had to retire before the first set was complete.

But the seven-time Wimbledon champion has been granted a wildcard to compete at Wimbledon this year. She took to Instagram to confirm her return to the British Major.

"SW at SW19. It’s a date. 2022 See you there," she captioned her post.

Unfortunately for Williams, she won't have the opportunity to improve her ranking at Wimbledon this year. This is due to the WTA's decision to strip the tournament of its ranking points after the All England Club banned Russian and Belarusian players from competing.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the 23-time Grand Slam champion can hit the ground running. Williams has won Wimbledon seven times in the past, her most recent win coming in 2016. The American will also be chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam when she competes at the British Major starting June 27.

