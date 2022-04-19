Serena Williams seen as racquet-wielding Wonder Woman in TV commercial

Serena Williams, who has been in the headlines following the release of her biopic and the subsequent awards that the film King Richard has bagged, has often lent her voice to various television shows.

The Grand Slam queen also delighted fans after appearing in a commercial for Direct TV last year. In the commercial, Williams is seen as Wonder Woman - the DC comic superheroine.

The commercial recreates a scene from Wonder Woman 1984 in which Diana Prince (Wonder Woman) saves a young girl in a shopping mall. The ad begins with a couple switching channels between watching Serena Williams play a match and the Wonder Woman movie.

The two were then shown merging on screen, with Serena Williams appearing as Wonder Woman. The Direct TV ad also features American tennis legend John McEnroe.

DC comics describes Wonder Woman as a founding member of the Justice League.

"Wonder Woman is the princess Diana, the daughter of Hippolyta, Queen of the Amazons and Zeus, the mightiest of the Gods of Olympus. Diana volunteered to leave behind her home of Themyscira and champion the Amazons' message of peace, fighting for justice and equality in Man's World. She is a found member of the Justice League. "

John McEnroe, who won seven Grand Slam singles titles in his career, sported an animated look in the commercial after his whites got stained with ketchup in a melee at the mall.

Serena Williams chasing the elusive 24th Grand Slam title

Serena with the 2017 Australian Open trophy - her last Grand Slam win thus far

Serena Williams has been out of action since she withdrew from Wimbledon last year but the 40-year-old hasn't hinted at retirement just yet.

Williams, who won a record 23 Grand Slam singles titles, has stated that she wishes to play on to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam wins but is not obsessed with achieving the feat.

Williams last won a Grand Slam title in 2017 when she defeated sister Venus in straight sets in Melbourne.

After withdrawing from the Australian Open in 2018, the 23-time Grand Slam champion picked up an injury midway through her French Open campaign the same year but went on to reach the finals of both Wimbledon and the US Open.

The American made it to the title round at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2019 as well but failed to capture the elusive 24th Grand Slam title.

The tennis superstar withdrew from the Australian Open earlier this year but has been in the public eye promoting her biopic King Richard extensively with sister Venus Williams and father Richard Williams.

