Angelique Kerber notched up her first win of the 2024 season by defeating Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7) during Germany's United Cup semifinal tie against Australia.

Kerber entered the match against Tomljanovic after suffering defeats to Jasmine Paolini, Caroline Garcia and Maria Sakkari. However, she produced some fine tennis to beat the Aussie and give her nation the lead in the United Cup tie.

Several fans were impressed with Angelique Kerber's performance, with one saying that the women's tennis circuit "woke up" in 2024. The fan added that the men's players didn't produce a similar quality of tennis.

"WTA tennis really woke up in 2024... The matches have been incredibly high quality so far like the men are not even close to producing this level right now. Great win for Angie," the fan's tweet read.

One fan joked that Serena Williams would arrive in Sydney to congratulate Kerber on defeating Tomljanovic, who beat the American in her last career match at the 2022 US Open.

"Serena arriving in Sydney to congratulate Angie on defeating her ender," the fan's tweet read.

Another fan said that Kerber never made life easy for herself on the court.

"We love Angie and she never makes life easy for herself on a tennis court," the fan's tweet read.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Angelique Kerber is scheduled to take on Daria Kasatkina in the 1st round of the Adelaide International

Angelique Kerber is scheduled to compete at the Adelaide International following the conclusion of the United Cup.

Kerber is in the main draw of the ATP 500 event as she has a protected ranking and will face Daria Kasatkina in the first round. The winner of the match will take on either fourth seed Barbora Krejcikova or the qualifier she will face.

This will be the 11th meeting between the two players, with Kerber leading 6-4 in the head-to-head.

Their first encounter came in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Canadian Open, with the German beating the then-teenage Russian 6-2, 6-2. The only Grand Slam meeting between the two came in the last eight of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships, with Kerber triumphing 6-3, 7-5. She went on to win the tournament by beating Serena Williams in the final.

The most recent meeting between Angelique Kerber and Daria Kasatkina came in the third round of the 2022 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The former registered a comfortable 6-2, 6-1 victory.

