Serena Williams attends Art Basel 2022 in Miami Beach

Serena Williams continues to enthrall fans even after having evolved away from the game she dominated for nearly two decades. The tennis legend was spotted at Miami's Art Basel for the launch of Audemars Piguet's new Starwheel watch.

Williams was photographed at the event with American musician John Mayer.

"John Mayer poses with Serena Williams at the Audemars Piguet Starwheel Launch event at Art Basel 2022 in Miami."

Daily Mail Celebrity @DailyMailCeleb John Mayer poses with Serena Williams at the Audemars Piguet Starwheel Launch Event at Art Basel 2022 in Miami trib.al/eOgUnvl John Mayer poses with Serena Williams at the Audemars Piguet Starwheel Launch Event at Art Basel 2022 in Miami trib.al/eOgUnvl

The ever-flamboyant American chose a black long-sleeved halter top for the event along with a black miniskirt with diamond strand earrings and also sported a gold watch, according to the Daily Mail. Williams completed her look with a pair of tan platform pumps.

Exclusive works of artists from around the world, including both modern and contemporary art, are on display at the Art Basel galleries in Miami Beach.

The annual international art fair, which is held in Basel, Hong Kong, and Miami Beach, has added Paris to the list of host cities from 2022.

Ginny Wright, CEO of Audemars Piguet Americas and François Henry-Bennahmias, CEO of Audemars Piguet, were also present at the event and posed with the 41-year-old.

Serena Williams has been a regular at Miami's Art Basel shows

'Serena Williams takes an active interest in her clothing line collection

Williams is a regular at the Art Basel show in Miami and was present at the event for several previous editions as well.

The tennis star, who played her last professional match at the US Open earlier this year, was seen in an all-white outfit at the same venue back in 2016.

YBF CHIC @TheYBF Serena Williams Flosses In Winter White & Feathers At Audemars Piguet Event During Art Basel theybf.me/2gHG1Xe Serena Williams Flosses In Winter White & Feathers At Audemars Piguet Event During Art Basel theybf.me/2gHG1Xe https://t.co/j8nZlJ23gi

"Serena Williams Flosses In Winter White & Feathers At Audemars Piguet Event During Art Basel."

Serena Williams attended the event back in December 2018 as well, along with long-time friend Caroline Wozniacki.

CaroWozniackiNews @CWTennis Caro and David attend the Serena Williams Pop Up during Art Basel in Miami Beach on December 5

📸 SPLASH Caro and David attend the Serena Williams Pop Up during Art Basel in Miami Beach on December 5📸 SPLASH https://t.co/qYxQnTCyn1

"Caro and David attend the Serena Williams pop-up during Art Basel in Miami Beach on December 5."

Back in 2018, she posted an image of herself from the show with a hairdo that caught the attention of fans.

"Miami? Art Basel and my latest @serena pop up?? Gotta take my shoes off for this. @faenabazaarmiami cant wait for tonight! P.s. Miami Pop Up is open now through Dec. 29th!"

FAENA @FaenaMiami #TBT to Serena Williams' pop-up at Faena Bazaar over Art Basel week, as seen on Extra TV #TBT to Serena Williams' pop-up at Faena Bazaar over Art Basel week, as seen on Extra TV ✨ https://t.co/2VhOlF4MmB

"We are strictly an e-commerce store but we pop-up. We like to go to different cities," she said while displaying her clothing line collection in 2019.

While on a break from the game, Serena Williams was present in Miami Beach in 2021 and posted a photograph of herself captioned, "It was a vibe."

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes