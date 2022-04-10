Serena Williams attends Brooklyn Beckham's pre-wedding dinner along with other celebrities

Serena Williams attended Brooklyn Beckham's pre-wedding dinner party in Miami on Friday, along with a host of other A-grade celebrities.

Brooklyn Beckham is the oldest son of David and Victoria Beckham. He recently tied the knot with Nicola Peltz, at whose multi-million dollar home the lavish dinner took place.

The guest list included a series of big names, including supermodel Gigi Hadid, actress Nicole Richie, and star chef Gordon Ramsay, with Snoop Dogg acting as the DJ.

All former Spice Girls members were present at the £76 million oceanfront mansion belonging to the Peltz family. Madonna's son, Rocco Ritchie, and the late Shane Warne's former wife, Elizabeth Hurley, were also on the guest list.

Serena Williams was spotted at the Miami mansion with American actress Eva Longoria. The Peltz family, who are billionaires, are close friends with most people on the guest list, including the 23-time Grand Slam champion herself.

The former World No. 1 was spotted in a sleek black dress and silver heels.

I still want the titles, the success, and the esteem, but it’s not my reason for waking up in the morning" - Serena Williams in a recent article for Elle

Serena Williams recently penned an article for fashion magazine Elle where she explained how the birth of her daughter Olympia altered her perspective on tennis achievements. Williams asserted that she remains determined to win titles but admitted to a shift in priorities, particularly towards her daughter.

"Since I’ve had my baby, the stakes of the game have shifted for me," the American said. "I have 23 Grand Slams to my name, more than any other active player. But winning is now a desire and no longer a need. I have a beautiful daughter at home; I still want the titles, the success, and the esteem, but it’s not my reason for waking up in the morning."

Williams explained how she has navigated past difficulties throughout her career, stressing the importance of staying true to one's ideologies.

"There is more to teach her about this game than winning," she continued. "I’ve learned to dust myself off after defeat, to stand up for what matters at any cost, to call out for what’s fair - even when it makes me unpopular. Giving birth to my baby, it turned out, was a test for how loud and how often I would have to call out before I was finally heard."

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala