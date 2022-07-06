Serena Williams attends Thor: Love and Thunder premiere in London, says she is "obsessed with Marvel comics"

Serena Williams attended the premiere of the latest Marvel film, Thor: Love and Thunder, in London on Tuesday. Williams attended the event with her husband, Alexis Ohanian.

She took to Instagram to post a few stories from the event, in which she also expressed her love for Marvel Comics and actress Natalie Portman.

Williams, who was recently ousted from Wimbledon in the first round, declared her obsession with Marvel Comics.

"I am at Thor Love and Thunder Premier in London. Fun times. So to know me is to know I'm obsessed with Marvel comics," said Serena Williams.

Williams mentioned that she enjoys the character Thor and that she was into reading comics during her growing years.

"Obviously love Natalie Portman and I'm here to support her, of course love Thor. I mean I've actually read the comics back in the day," Williams added.

Thor: Love and Thunder will release across the globe on multiple days this week and stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Russell Crowe, Matt Damon, Chris Pratt, and Melissa McCarthy, amongst several other top names.

Christian Bale makes his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the film, while director Taika Waititi reprises his role as the famous character Korg from the previous Thor film.

Will we see Serena Williams at this year's US Open?

Serena Williams looks distraught following her opening-round defeat at Wimbledon 2022

Serena Williams will turn 41 this September, mere days after the completion of the 2022 US Open. Her age, coupled with her recent injury issues, has led fans to believe that her time in the tennis world is drawing to a close.

Some, like Pam Shriver, reckon that this year's US Open could be Williams' final Slam.

Williams asserted that she was keen to play in her home Slam when asked about her US Open plans following her defeat to Harmony Tan in the first round of Wimbledon.

“When you are at home, especially in New York, and knowing that the US Open is the first Grand Slam I have won, it is definitely something super special. Your first time is always special. I have a lot of motivation to improve and to play at home,” Williams said.

However, the 23-time Major champion could not provide similar assurances for returning to Wimbledon in 2023.

“That's a question I can't answer [on returning to Wimbledon next year]. I don't know. Who knows? Who knows if I'll be there or not,” she added.

