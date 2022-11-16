Serena Williams on her cameo in a recent movie - "I couldn't say anything about it for so long that I think I actually forgot about it"

Tennis ace Serena Williams retired from professional tennis and ended her 27-year-long extraordinary career at the 2022 US Open.

In her heartfelt retirement note published in Vogue in August, the American star had stated that she was evolving away from tennis to concentrate on other important things in her life like family and her venture capital firm - Serena Ventures. Along with this, her clothing and jewelry line has kept Serena busy in the last couple of months.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion also featured in a cameo performance in the Hollywood movie, Glass Onion, which was released a week after she hung up her racquet.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan recently, the legendary player was asked about her experience of shooting and how she ended up doing the part. The 41-year-old revealed that the writers had her in mind as they worked on the script and she was excited to be a part of the movie. Williams also praised American singer-cum-actor Janelle Monae for her work.

"They had written me into the script originally. They were thinking of me. And I was like, 'No way, cool.' And they were like, 'Well, would you want to do this'? And I was like, 'Why not? Sure. It'll be fun'. So I was really excited to shoot it," Serena Williams said.

"I couldn't say anything about it for so long that I think I actually forgot about it, but it was really fun. I'm glad it worked out. It's obviously a great movie. Janelle Monáe does an incredible job. It's a great cast as well," she said.

The tennis icon made a comeback on the tour at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships after a year-long layoff. While playing against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in the first round of the 2021 Wimbledon, Serena Williams slipped and injured her leg. She had to retire mid-match and walked off the court in tears.

Injuries kept her away for a year before she returned to the main draw of the 2022 Wimbledon as a wildcard. Out of the seven matches that she played this season before retiring, she won three and lost four.

"You always love what you don't have, I'm already missing it" - Serena Williams on tennis

Serena Williams after her last match at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams never used the word "retiring" and always maintained that she was evolving away from tennis. The American has hinted at a potential return to playing on a couple of occasions.

In her interview with Cosmopolitan, she was asked about her equation with tennis. Although Williams dodged the question without giving a clear answer, she admitted to missing the sport.

"Yeah, I don't know. I'm not, I'm definitely, I don't know. I'll always have a relationship with tennis, right? So I'm gonna keep that open-ended, to be honest. It is. It's a big part of who I am. I love doing it. I love the competition. And you always love what you don't have. So I'm already missing it," Serena Williams said.

