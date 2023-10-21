Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki join Victoria Beckham, Aryna Sabalenka & others at grand opening of new Miami waterfront restaurant

Serena Williams, Aryna Sabalenka, Caroline Wozniacki and Victoria Beckham, among others, attended the grand opening of Casadonna, a new Italian waterfront restaurant in Miami, on Friday, October 20.

Casadonna is the latest venture of nightlife and restaurant icons David Grutman and Noah Tepperberg, who own several popular venues in Miami and New York.

The grand opening party was attended by several celebrities and influencers from the worlds of sports, entertainment, fashion, and art. Among them were some famous names such as Winnie Harlow, Reilly Opelka, Camila Cabello, Nicky Jam, and others.

Wozniacki shared a picture from the event on her social media on Sunday, October 21, congratulating Gruntman on his new venture.

"Congratulations @davidgrutman on your new spot @casadonnamiami!! Thanks for having us yesterday!" Wozniacki wrote on Instagram.

Sabalenka also shared a few pictures from the event on her Instagram account, with a caption:

"What a night!🤩"

Serena Williams signs two-book deal, to offer candid insight into her life and career

Serena Williams recently landed a two-book contract with the Random Publishing House Group, where she will share her insights on various topics.

According to the Associated Press, the first book will be an "intimate" memoir. In it, Williams will disclose information about her early life, her beginnings as a tennis phenomenon, the difficulties she faced during her career, and more.

"For so long, all I was focused on was winning, and I never sat down to look back and reflect on my life and career. Over the last year, I’ve really enjoyed taking the time with my growing family to celebrate my accomplishments and explore my other passions," Williams said in a statement.

The second book will focus on her experiences in philanthropy, business, diversity, and feminism, both on and off the court. It will be an "inspirational" work, that will share her stories in a way that motivates and inspires others.

"Williams will offer rules for living that draw on her experiences as a philanthropist and advocate, her career as an investment unicorn with Serena Ventures, and someone who has long sought to lift a diverse and emergent generation of young women whose aspirations are not confined to the court," Random House said in a statement.

Serena Williams stepped away from professional tennis following the 2022 US Open. She was defeated by Ajla Tomljanovic in a three-set match 7-5, 6-7, 6-1 in the third round.

