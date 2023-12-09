Serena Williams' childhood coach Rick Macci reveals her father Richard's advice to her and Venus Williams

Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci recently reminisced about the valuable advice that her father, Richard Williams, offered to Serena and her elder sister Venus Williams during their youth.

Rick Macci is an American tennis coach and former player who worked with Serena and Venus Williams during their teen years in Compton, USA. Macci also took several other future World No. 1 players under his wing like Maria Sharapova, Jennifer Capriati, and Andy Roddick.

Although Macci spent much of his time coaching Capriati at the turn of the 1990s, his focus soon turned to the Williams sisters. He also worked closely with Richard Williams, the Williams sisters' main coach, eventually forming a close bond with the family.

Naturally, being in Serena Williams' father's presence meant that Rick Macci heard many interesting tidbits and advice the former would offer to the young sisters. He recounted one of those pieces of advice on Friday, December 8, which was - to smile.

"The Number One Gold Nugget Richard Williams would say Every Single Day to @serenawilliams @Venuseswilliams and why I love The King Compton Crusader and that was to Smile. GOAT FATHER," Rick Macci wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Rick Macci has been looking back fondly on his collaboration with Richard Williams lately. In November, Macci posted that they had 'changed history' after meeting with the 81-year-old at his academy in Boca Raton, Florida.

"King Richard and Rick teamed up and it was a mystery, the dynamic duo changed history!!!" he tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) in late November.

Serena Williams retired from professional tennis at US Open 2022

Serena Wiliams retired from tennis after the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams, 42, has been away from tennis for over a year now. She gave birth to her second daughter, Adira River, in August this year. The American currently lives in her family home in Florida with her husband Alexis Ohanian, elder daughter Olympia, and her new baby.

Williams won 23 Major titles and raked in nearly $95 million during her career that spanned nearly three decades. She also won 98 WTA titles and compiled an 849-152 win/loss record on the pro tour.

The American called curtains on her incredible career at last year's US Open — a slam she won six times. She beat Anett Kontaveit 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2 in the second round, before losing to Aussie Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1 in a third-round thriller at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

