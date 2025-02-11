Serena Williams' close friend Grigor Dimitrov reacts to American stealing the show with Super Bowl crip walk

Grigor Dimitrov, one of Serena Williams' best friends in tennis, shared his reaction to the legendary American's crip walk performance at Super Bowl LIX in his latest Instagram story. Williams showcased her dancing abilities with the popular move during Kendrick Lamar's half-time show.

After the show, Williams took to Instagram to share a clip of herself performing the crip walk to Lamar's "Not Like Us". Former ATP No. 3 Dimitrov reshared it and wrote:

"@serenawilliams 🤜🏽🎤🙌🏽🔥"

Still from Grigor Dimitrov's Instagram story (@grigordimitrov)

Williams performing the crip walk to 'Not Like Us' was symbolic on multiple levels for fans. She was in a brief relationship with rapper Drake in the 2010s, at whom "Not Like Us" takes several nasty swipes.

Secondly, the former WTA No. 1 and 23-time singles Grand Slam champion stirred controversy after performing the move at Wimbledon following her women's singles gold medal triumph at the 2012 London Olympics. Critics lambasted her due to its roots in Compton gang culture.

Dimitrov and Williams' friendship was showcased at the 2024 US Open, where the American legend watched the Bulgarian's fourth-round match against Andrey Rublev.

Grigor Dimitrov revealed Serena Williams' "pep talk" at US Open 2024

Serena Williams (left) and Grigor Dimitrov (right) at the 2022 US Open (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams and Grigor Dimitrov met at the 2024 US Open, a day ahead of the Bulgarian's fourth-round encounter against Andrey Rublev. Later, the former WTA No. 1 attended the match, which saw Dimitrov emerge victorious in five sets.

During his post-match interview, the former ATP No. 3 was asked if he felt the nerves while playing with Williams watching on. In response, Dimitrov answered:

"For some reason not in front of her. She gave me a good pep talk yesterday."

Earlier that year, Dimitrov and Williams met at the Miami Open, where the Bulgarian reached the final after upsetting Alexander Zverev in the semis. Dimitrov later revealed on Tennis Channel that Williams had given him valuable advice that helped him overcome the threat of Zverev.

"Yeah, she came to me like, 'I don't wanna distract you, I don't wanna distract you, but I gotta tell you something.' It was just like one sentence, you know, she always knows what to tell me, I think," Dimitrov said.

Dimitrov has so far featured in two tournaments this year, the Brisbane International and the Australian Open. In both tournaments, he retired mid-match (semifinals in Brisbane, first round in Melbourne) with a lower hip issue.

