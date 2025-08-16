  • home icon
  Serena Williams, Coco Gauff, Madison Keys gush over 'gorgeous' Taylor Townsend as she shows off luxury Cartier watch in stunning photoshoot

Serena Williams, Coco Gauff, Madison Keys gush over 'gorgeous' Taylor Townsend as she shows off luxury Cartier watch in stunning photoshoot

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 16, 2025 03:52 GMT
Serena Williams, Coco Gauff, Madison Keys gush over
Credit: GETTY

Taylor Townsend was celebrated over the internet after she posted the latest photos from her photoshoot with lifestyle brand Cartier. The American tennis star is coming off a poor outing at the Cincinnati Masters but made quite the headlines with her recent post.

On Friday, Townsend shared multiple photos, dressed in a chic denim dress paired with black tights and white heels. She also wore a luxurious Tank Louis Cartier watch, with an 18K yellow gold (750/1000) case, a green lacquer-effect dial, gold-finish steel sword-shaped hands, and a mineral crystal.

The post was celebrated with love among several women tennis stars. Simeon Kelly captured the photos.

"Quick reminder of who she is 👑✨ Sidebar.. this would be a sick @cartier ad🙌🏾" she wrote in the caption.
Several big names from the sports and entertainment world chimed in to shower Townsend with love. Coco Gauff wrote:

“gorgeous 😍”
"Oh Tay!" Serena Williams commented.
“Stunning! 😍” fellow tennis pro Madison Keys added:
“Gorgy 🔥🔥" Asia Muhammad wrote.

Actress Yvonne Orji commented:

“Ohhh we never forgot tho.”
Taylor Townsend makes his feelings known on being recognized as a "doubles specialist"

Taylor Townsend is among the handful of players who regularly compete in both singles and doubles events of a tournament. While she is yet to win a title in singles, she has won 10 in doubles, including two Grand Slam titles. This has led to many calling her a "doubles specialist," but Townsend doesn't agree with it.

Speaking at the Cincinnati Open, she said both doubles and singles preparations require the same level of dedication and grit to stand out. She said:

“That’s kind of a very dated mentality, if you’re a singles or doubles player. It’s tennis. It’s very, very demanding, just in different ways. And I have been fortunate and blessed to be able to go very far in doubles tournaments and in singles tournaments, and I’m having to endure the same thing that the singles players are enduring.
"It’s something that should be respected because it is tennis, and it’s not fair to categorize a person as a singles or doubles player. We’re all tennis players. We’re all working incredibly hard to make a living, to support ourselves and our families and to make a better life for ourselves ... So if you want to call me a singles player, a doubles player, a mixed doubles player, whatever you want to say, it’ll be in the history books.”

At Cincinnati, Townsend was defeated by Spain's Jessica Bouzas in the Round of 32. Meanwhile, in doubles, she and Zhang Shuai were defeated in the first round by Liudmila Samsonova and Nicole Melichar-Martinez.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
