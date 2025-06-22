Serena Williams' and Coco Gauff's respective ex-coaches react as Carlos Alcaraz continues red-hot form with Queen’s Club title

Carlos Alcaraz received resounding praise from veteran tennis coaches Rick Macci and Brad Gilbert in the aftermath of his latest title success at the 2025 HSBC Championships at London's Queen's Club. Macci coached the legendary Serena Williams during her childhood years, while Gilbert most recently served as Coco Gauff's coach, spearheading the American's charge to the 2023 US Open title.
On Sunday, June 22, Alcaraz clashed against Jiri Lehecka for the ATP 500 grasscourt title at The Queen's Club in London. The thrilling encounter saw the Spaniard emerge victorious with a 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-2 win, marking the 22-year-old's second title triumph at The Queen's Club and his 21st career singles title overall.
In the aftermath of the ATP No. 2's success, Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote in his own signature style:
"The Spanish magician just broke another record by replacing the HONDA MEAN MOWER V2 as the fastest Lawnmower at 151.99 mph and breaking another record as the fastest acceleration from 0 to 100 in 2.29 seconds. Carlos is a Cut above. @carlosalcaraz"
Coco Gauff's former coach Brad Gilbert also laid bare how impressed he is with Carlos Alcaraz's feats via an X post. Gilbert lauded the Spaniard's remarkable transition from clay to grass. Alcaraz successfully defended his French Open title on the red clay of Roland Garros before turning his attention to this year's grasscourt swing.
"What escape from Alcaraz @carlosalcaraz is doing at 22 let alone any age, the transition from Clay 🧱 to grass 🏆 is simply amazing, the movement on grass is incredible 💪😎👍👊 ," Gilbert wrote.
"I came without expectation" - Carlos Alcaraz after lifting HSBC Championships 2025 trophy at London's Queen's Club
Following his 21st career singles title triumph at The Queen's Club, Carlos Alcaraz admitted that he didn't come into the tournament with a lot of expectations. According to the former No. 1, his goal was simply to prepare himself for his campaign at this year's Wimbledon Championships.
"This tournament is really special to me. I’m just happy to lift the trophy once again. I came without expectation, just to play good tennis and get used to the grass," Alcaraz said.
Carlos Alcaraz is the two-time defending champion at Wimbledon, having clinched victory against Novak Djokovic in both the 2023 and the 2024 finals of the prestigious grasscourt Major.