  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • "Serena Williams' code name was Madonna" - Maria Sharapova reveals 'gossip' buddy's HoF attendance was kept secret for months

"Serena Williams' code name was Madonna" - Maria Sharapova reveals 'gossip' buddy's HoF attendance was kept secret for months

By Ravleen Kaur
Published Aug 25, 2025 21:58 GMT
Serena Williams
Serena Williams [L] and Maria Sharapova [R] | Source: Getty Images

Serena Williams was chosen by Maria Sharapova to deliver her International Hall of Fame induction speech. The latter has now revealed how the plan took months, and they were able to keep Williams' name under wraps by giving her a code name.

Ad

Williams and Sharapova shared an intense rivalry for many years. Despite the on-court competition between the two icons, they have become close friends in recent years.

During her appearance on 'Today Show', Maria Sharapova spoke about her ever-growing friendship with Serena Williams, and how they kept her name concealed under the alias, 'Madonna', for months for her induction speech for the International Hall of Fame.

"When the Tennis Hall of Fame asked us, who would you like to introduce you on stage, she was the first person I thought of... Our friendship has blossomed in the last few years. We've done a few engagements together. We've seen each other at all these events. And, we just gossip all the time."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

She continued,

"I can't believe we were able to keep it a secret, because it's been a couple of months in the making. And as I said outside, her code name was Madonna. And we were able to do it. You heard that energy of her walking out on stage. And there was a lot of impact... And then see her on stage introduce me was a full-circle moment."
Ad
Ad

Maria Sharapova retired in 2020 with 36 WTA Tour singles titles, out of which five were Grand Slams. Serena Williams won 73 singles titles, including 23 Majors. In their iconic careers, they met 22 times, with the former coming out on top in 20 of those clashes.

Serena Williams on sharing a familial bond with Russian star Maria Sharapova

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova at the International Tennis Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2025 - Source: Getty
Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova at the International Tennis Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2025 - Source: Getty

During her induction speech, Serena Williams revealed her heartfelt and warm thoughts on seeing Maria Sharapova as a sister. She further highlighted that their friendship has grown into a familial connection.

Ad
"She actually reminds me a lot of Venus (Williams), and the more I get to know her the more I think the things we share and can share in the future. If I didn't know her better, I think she could have been my sister. The yin to my yang, the calm to my storm."

The two tennis stars were coached by their fathers in their early careers, and hence shared familiar career foundations. Since retirement, both Williams and Sharapova have become entrepreneurs and have started or invested in a number of businesses.

About the author
Ravleen Kaur

Ravleen Kaur

Twitter icon

Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications