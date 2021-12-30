Watch: Serena Williams plays with snow at a 'wintry experience' she organized for children in Florida

Serena Williams recently collaborated with luxury automobile company Lincoln to give children in Florida a fun experience with snow.

Several children from the West Palm Beach division of the 'Boys & Girls Club' were invited to be a part of this initiative. The 'Boys & Girls Club' is an organization providing after-school programs and academic mentorship to children, with branches across the US.

In the official video of Serena Williams' 'Snowy Surprise', the tennis great explains how people, especially children, living in warm cities like Florida don't get to experience snow. She says that it will be "cool" for these children to have such an experience through this initiative.

"It's going to be really cool to have snow in Florida," said Williams. "Some people never get to see snow when they live in states like this. The first time I saw snow, I was 16. I always lived in hot states. Lincoln and I want to bring snow to these kids at the Boys and Girls Club."

The video shows children having an exciting time at their mini snow world. They can be seen sliding down hills of snow and making snow angels whilst engaging the 23-time Grand Slam champion in snowball fights.

"I was excited for the snow. And having fun with my friends!", a girl said.

"I was surprised because I never played in the snow before in my life," revealed another.

"My favorite part was Serena!", a boy added.

Towards the end, Serena Williams handed out gift hampers and warm hugs to the children present at her 'Wintry Surprise'.

"When people look up to you, it's almost as if you have a responsibility" - Serena Williams

Members of the 'Boys & Girls Club' performed for Serena Williams in 2016

In the video, Serena Williams talks about how she loves being a role model for young people. She explains that it is important for her to be genuine and not pretend to be something she is not.

"I love being a role model," Serena Williams continued. "I'm not putting on a different face or playing any different. I think it's so important to be yourself. When people look up to you, it's almost as if you have a responsibility. You know, it's so important at a young age to let them learn how to believe in themselves and put them in different environments."

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala