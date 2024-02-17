Serena Williams' connection to Avatar: The Last Airbender: All you need to know about the American's appearance in the iconic animated series

Serena Williams appeared in the animated Series "Avatar: The Last Airbender" in 2007 and voiced the character Ming.

The tennis legend made just one appearance in the animated series, which was in the 50th episode titled "The Day of Black Sun, Part 1: The Invasion." The Last Airbender will have a live-action adaption of the same name which will be released on Netflix on February 22, 2024.

Serena Williams also appeared in an episode of the series' sequel "The Legend of Korra," where she voiced the character of Female Sage.

Williams is one of the greatest tennis players of all time but she also has an extensive filmography riddled with cameos in a variety of films and TV shows. Her very first appearance came in the legendary show, "The Simpsons," in 2001 where she played herself in an episode titled Tennis the Menace.

Another popular show where the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion featured is "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit." In 2004, she appeared in an episode of the series' fifth season, which was titled Brotherhood. From 2005 to 2007, Williams appeared in three episodes of the reality series "Punk'd" as well.

As far as films are concerned, the former World No. 1 has made a few appearances over the past year or so. She had a cameo role in "Glass Onion: A Knives out Mystery." Her most recent role was that of a yoga instructor named Yoga Yvette in the animated film "PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie."

Serena Williams to produce soccer documentary with sister Venus Williams

Serena at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards

Serena Williams is set to produce a soccer documentary titled "Copa71" alongside her sister Venus Williams and USWNT legend Alex Morgan. The documentary is based on the unofficial Women's World Cup in 1971 which was held in Mexico.

Venus recently expressed her pride in co-producing "Copa 71" via a post on X.

"Women can achieve anything, despite all odds! So proud to co-produce #Copa71 alongside Serena Williams & Alex Morgan. What an inspiring story!!" she wrote.

Serena Williams retired from tennis in 2022 with that year's US Open being her final tournament. She reached the third round of the singles event while losing in the opening round of the women's doubles event where Venus Williams was her partner.

The American has since given birth to a second child, a daughter named Adira, in August 2023.

