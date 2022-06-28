"Serena Williams would have to be considered the GOAT because of when she won the 23 Grand Slams and who she has beaten and how dominating she was" - Vijay Amritraj

Serena Williams' return to action has been one of the biggest highlights of Wimbledon this year. Williams, who was on a 12-month hiatus after withdrawing from her first-round match at SW19 last year due to a hamstring injury, is aiming to win her 24th Grand Slam title at the grasscourt Major this year.

Indian tennis ace Vijay Amritraj had little hesitation in describing the seven-time Wimbledon champion as the greatest of all time.

The four-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist, who is now a commentator, stated that Serena Williams' greatness should be judged by looking at the period when she won her Grand Slam titles.

He added that factors such as who she beat to achieve triumphs on tour and how well she dominated her opponents throughout her career also played a major role.

Star Sports @StarSportsIndia



Let us know & watch .



| Today, 3:30 PM onwards | Star Sports Select/Disney+Hotstar Where do you rank @serenawilliams in the list of all-time great tennis players?Let us know & watch @Vijay_Amritraj share his thoughts on the tennis superstar #Wimbledon2022 | Today, 3:30 PM onwards | Star Sports Select/Disney+Hotstar Where do you rank @serenawilliams in the list of all-time great tennis players?Let us know & watch @Vijay_Amritraj share his thoughts on the tennis superstar 👇.#Wimbledon2022 | Today, 3:30 PM onwards | Star Sports Select/Disney+Hotstar https://t.co/8cnfRLOvK0

"Serena would have to be considered the greatest of all time simply because she has won 23 Majors, perhaps alongside the great Steffi Graf, I think it is, but more importantly when she has won it and who she has beaten to win it and how dominating she was across her entire career. So, yes, I mean, we could say potentially arguably the greatest of all time, but I would like to put her there," Amritraj said.

Williams is chasing Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam wins. Steffi Graf of Germany is third on the list, having won 22 Grand Slams.

Amritraj was a two-time quarterfinalist at Wimbledon in 1973 and 1981. The 68-year-old also reached the quarterfinals of the US Open twice in 1973 and 1974.

Serena Williams in search of more history at Wimbledon 2022

Serena Williams is chasing Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam wins

Despite reaching four Grand Slam finals since her last Major triumph at the 2017 Australian Open, Serena Williams has been unable to clinch her 24th Slam title and tie Margaret Court's tally of 24 Grand Slams.

The American reached two successive US Open finals in 2018 and 2019 but was unable to register a title win.

Naomi Osaka defeated Williams in the 2018 final, while Bianca Andreescu became the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam by clinching the title in New York a year later.

Williams' last title win at SW19 was in 2016 when she got past Angelique Kerber in the final, but the German turned the tables on her illustrious opponent in the 2018 final.

The 40-year-old partnered with Ons Jabeur en route to a quarterfinal finish in the doubles event at the Eastbourne International, after which the duo were forced to withdraw following an injury to the Tunisian.

Serena Williams will be playing singles for the first time since last year's Wimbledon competition and is up against Harmony Tan of France in the first round.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far