Serena Williams continues battling for titles outside tennis years after retirement

Over two years after her retirement, Serena Williams is now competing for more awards outside of tennis. The American tennis star's documentary, released in July 2024, has earned three Sports Emmy nominations.

Williams shared a carousel of images on Instagram where she revealed that her ESPN+ documentary 'In the Arena: Serena Williams' received three Sports Emmy nominations. It has received nominations for Outstanding Graphics Design - Specialty, Outstanding Audio/Sound - Post Produced and Outstanding Documentary Series.

She captioned the post:

"3 Sports Emmy Nominations for In The Arena!!! @ninetwosix"

In the Arena is an eight-episode documentary series whose first episode was released in July 2024. Its final episode came out on September 1, 2024. The series also sees appearances from her sister Venus Williams.

Serena Williams reveals the "biggest" reason behind her agreeing to make the documentary

Serena Williams attended the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Source: Getty

During the series’ premiere at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival, Serena Williams spoke to Access Hollywood and revealed the "biggest" reason behind the documentary was for her daughters to know about her career.

"That was the biggest thing when I was creating this documentary was the fact that my daughters would get to see it and have an opportunity to see this whole new side of me that maybe I won’t be able to explain thoroughly through stories,” Williams said.

"To put all of this story on camera was a super huge motivation for me," she added.

Williams got engaged to Alexis Ohanian in December 2016 and won the record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open. Surprisingly, the American was pregnant when she steamrolled past her opponents in Melbourne to earn the biggest title of her career.

She then took a hiatus from the sport and gave birth to daughter Olympia in September 2017. A few months later, Williams and Ohanian tied the knot in November.

The American tennis icon returned to the sport in 2018 and reached four more Grand Slam finals but failed to convert any. She retired after playing at the US Open in 2022 with 23 Grand Slam titles to her name.

A year later, she gave birth to her second daughter, Adira. Now, the American tennis icon is busy raising her daughters while completing her entrepreneurial duties. She runs a makeup line called WYN Beauty while also heading a venture capital firm called Serena Ventures.

