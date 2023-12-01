Serena Williams' controversial catsuit from French Open 2018 on display at Paris Art Museum's exhibition ahead of 2024 Olympics

Serena Williams' controversial black catsuit, which she wore at the 2018 French Open, is now on display at the Museum of Decorative Arts (Musée des Arts Décoratifs) in Paris, as part of an exhibition. The theme of the exhibition explores the fascinating links between fashion and sport throughout history.

The exhibition, titled 'Mode et sport', runs from September 20, 2023, to April 7, 2024, as a promotional event ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. It features 450 items of clothing and photographs, magazines, posters, and sculptures that illustrate the evolution of sportswear.

Williams’ 'Black-panther inspired' catsuit is one of the most striking examples of this phenomenon. She wore it at the 2018 French Open, after giving birth to her daughter Olympia and suffering from life-threatening blood clots. The catsuit, which was designed by Nike, was meant to help her circulation and prevent further complications.

However, the catsuit also sparked controversy and criticism from some officials, who deemed it inappropriate and disrespectful to the game and the place. The president of the French Tennis Federation, Bernard Giudicelli, said that players "must respect the game and the place" and that "sometimes we go too far".

Williams responded to the ban with grace and dignity, saying that she understood the need to have rules.

"I think that obviously the Grand Slams have a right to do what they want to do," Williams said via Vox.

A tennis journalist shared pictures of the signed dress from the exhibition on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, November 30.

Expand Tweet

A look back at Serena Williams' performance at the 2018 French Open

Serena Williams in action at the 2018 French Open

Serena Williams made a remarkable comeback to the Major stage after giving birth to her daughter in September 2017. The American showed her fighting spirit and determination as she reached the fourth round of the French Open, where she was set to face her long-time rival Maria Sharapova.

Williams started her campaign with a tough match against Czech Republic's Kristyna Pliskova. The 42-year-old had to battle hard to win the first set in a tie-break, before breaking Pliskova in the second set to seal a 7-6 (4), 6-4 victory.

In the second round, Williams faced a bigger challenge from 17th seed Ashleigh Barty, who had won her second WTA title in Nottingham earlier that year. Barty took the first set, 6-3, but Williams raised her level and fought back to win the next two sets, 6-3, 6-4, showing her trademark power.

Williams continued her impressive run by defeating 11th seed Julia Gorges, in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, in the third round.

Serena Williams was scheduled to play the two-time French Open Sharapova, in the fourth round. However, she was forced to withdraw ahead of the match due to a pectoral injury.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas