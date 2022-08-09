"She doesn't give me a lot of advice before the match, she just has a lot of fun" - Serena Williams on daughter Olympia attending her match at the Canadian Open

Serena Williams began her US Open swing in Montreal with a straight-sets win as she beat World No. 57 Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the National Bank Open in nearly two hours.

This was the first win for the American since the third round at the 2021 French Open against Danielle Collins 430 days ago. Her opponent for the next round will be the winner of the match between Belinda Bencic and Tereza Martincova.

Parrizas-Diaz made Williams work for her win, producing eight break points in two sets. However, the 23-time Grand Slam champion did well to save seven of those as she hit a total of 32 winners and broke the Spaniard thrice.

Soon after the match ended, a video emerged online where Williams and her daughter Olympia Ohanian can be seen celebrating with a series of high-fives. When asked about Olympia attending the match, the 40-year-old stated that it was her first time and it was an extremely exciting moment.

"You know, she's never like sat in my match. So I was super excited. So it's kind of cool that it happened in Toronto, but I didn't expect it. I was like, 'Okay Serena, just let go and enjoy this'. It was good for her to have that memory. I mean, it's pretty cool. And she's never had it because I've always kept her away."

Williams added that the four-year-old never gave her any advice before a match since she was always busy having fun.

"She doesn't give me a lot of advice before the match because, you know, she just has a lot of fun. This kid has a lot of fun. But honestly, it was really cool. And I was like really happy. And then I was like, 'Okay, no racquet smashing (laughs). stay calm'," Williams said.

"We don't talk a lot about tennis" - Serena Williams on Venus Williams

Venus Williams (L) and Serena Williams

Although Serena Williams didn't participate in the Citi Open in Washington, D.C. last week, she made headlines when the Williams sisters were seen practicing together. Venus Williams made her comeback in the singles competition last week but failed to reach the second round. The same result has been repeated for the 42-year-old at the Canadian Open, where Jil Teichmann outclassed her 6-2, 6-3.

US Open Tennis @usopen Serena Williams is a winner on the pro tour for the first time in 14 months. Serena Williams is a winner on the pro tour for the first time in 14 months.

In a press conference, Serena was asked whether the sisters discussed tennis before tournaments, to which she replied in the negative.

"Honestly, we don't talk a lot about tennis. I think after a hundred years of talking tennis together we just, that's like a subject we don't talk about anymore really. But, yeah, it's good to just be around. And when she's around, it's just, it's cool. I mean, she's Venus Williams," Serena said.

