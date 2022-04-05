Serena Williams and daughter Olympia flaunt matching Balmain couture in her latest Instagram post

Serena Williams' penchant for fashion is well known. The tennis legend has been dazzling on the red carpet during the awards season in support of King Richard. Daughter Olympia too seems to share her mother's love for fashion and is apparently following in her footsteps.

Williams shared pictures of herself alongside Olympia in matching Balmain outfits from their trip to Paris. The duo twinned in pink, with Olympia wearing a miniature version of the the 23-time Grand Slam champion's dress.

"Hey @olympiaohanian, remember that time when we were in Paris? And we slayyyyyyeddddd. @balmain," - Williams captioned the post.

Plenty of celebrities, including supermodel Naomi Campbell and actors Viola Davis and Eva Longoria, were quick to comment on the adorable post. Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacted as well.

Tennis seems to have taken a backseat for Williams at the moment, as there seem to be no updates from her on that aspect. The former World No. 1 hasn't competed since retiring from her first-round match at last year's Wimbledon.

"This one was extra special because it was the first time I got to show my daughter that her mom is a champion" - Serena Williams on winning the 2020 ASB Classic

Serena Williams with daughter Olympia at the 2020 ASB Classic

Serena Williams won the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant. She took time off after the Melbourne Slam and gave birth to her daughter in September 2017. Since her comeback in 2018, the American has reached the final of four Slams, two each at Wimbledon and the US Open. She also made the final at the 2019 Canadian Open.

However, Williams failed to lift the trophy each time. At the 2020 ASB Classic, she finally won her first title since returning to the tour as a mother. The win meant a lot to her, as daughter Olympia was able to witness her triumph. Williams recently shared her thoughts on the memorable victory.

"You’ve seen me hold trophy after trophy in my career. This one was extra special because it was the first time I got to show my daughter that her mom is a champion. The real achievement isn’t the hardware though, it’s the happiness behind it," Williams wrote on Instagram.

Serena Williams hasn't made a final since winning her last title. She came close on two occasions, losing in the semifinals of the 2020 US Open and the 2021 Australian Open to Victoria Azarenka and Naomi Osaka respectively.

