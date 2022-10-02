Serena Williams' daughter Olympia gets new haircut from mom to match character from her book, models the look for the American legend

Serena Williams is very active on social media and often posts pictures of her daughter Olympia

The 41-year-old's most recent Instagram post was a video of her giving Olympia a new haircut on the occasion of celebrating her new book "The Adventures of QaiQai". The haircut matches the character of the book, who Olympia mistook for herself.

After giving her the haircut, Serena tells her daughter to model her new look.

"In celebration of our new favorite book about @realqaiqai @olympiaohanian wanted to have a matching hair day! She still thinks baby girl in the story is her," the video's caption read.

Serena Williams' book "The Adventures of QaiQai becomes Number 1 bestseller

The Adventures of QaiQai has done quite well so far, being number one on Amazon's list of top sellers a few days back. Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian tweeted about the accomplishment and thanked readers for helping the book get off to a good start.

The idea of the book was based on a doll owned by Serena Williams' daughter Olympia and was illustrated by Yesenia Moises.

While promoting her book on the ABC show 'Good Morning America.' The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion said the idea came up during the pandemic and that it was about children being self-confident and using their imagination.

"It's so authentic. It's a story that we came up with during COVID and this particular book of Qai Qai is just about using our imagination because kids have such an amazing imagination. We couldn't leave the house and I was playing with Olympia and our doll Qai Qai who is this amazing personality on social media platforms and yet we just like wanted to put in people's minds that we can't forget just how important it is to use your imagination and play and also believe in yourself," Serena said.

The 41-year-old most recently competed at the US Open as a wildcard and reached the third round following wins over Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit. However, she lost to eventual quarterfinalist Ajla Tomljanovic.

Serena also entered the women's doubles tournament, partnering her sister Venus. The pair lost 7-6(5), 6-4 to Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka in the first round.

Serena Williams previously said she would retire from tennis this year but is yet to conclusively confirm whether the US Open will be her last tournament or not.

