Serena Williams Design Crew and Nike collaborate to launch latest collection for the fall

The Serena Williams Design Crew has collaborated with Nike to unveil their latest fashion collection for the upcoming fall season. Despite her retirement in September 2022, the tennis icon continues to maintain her partnership with Nike.

On Thursday, September 14, a social media post unveiled the newest collection, featuring a video and numerous images on Williams' Instagram page as well as on Nike's Instagram. The collection highlighted items such as a duffel bag, women's shorts, a zip fleece top for women, and the Nike Air Huarache, all aimed at capturing the essence of the fall season's fashion.

At the outset of her career, Williams commenced her partnership with Puma, amassing earnings of around $13 million, thereby establishing herself as one of the highest-earning female athletes at the time.

Following her tenure with Puma, Serena Williams inked a significant five-year endorsement contract with Nike in 2004, valued at $40 million. She has remained a prominent figure in Nike's endorsements ever since.

Since 2004, she has also been actively involved in her own designer apparel line "Aneres," which spells her first name backward.

In her remarkable 27-year career, she clinched an astounding 23 Grand Slam singles titles, held the prestigious world No. 1 singles ranking for an impressive 319 weeks, and achieved a unique feat as the sole player to complete a Career Golden Slam in both singles and doubles.

Serena Williams celebrates Coco Gauff's first Grand Slam victory at the 2023 US Open

Serena Williams took to social media to celebrate Coco Gauff's maiden Grand Slam win at the 2023 US Open. In an epic final, Gauff staged a memorable comeback, overcoming Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 triumph.

At the age of 19, Coco Gauff achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first American teenager to win the US Open since Serena Williams, who claimed the title in 1999 at the age of 17, also marking her first Grand Slam victory.

Gauff's victory not only places her in the company of Williams and Tracy Austin as American teenagers who've won the US Open but also makes her the first American to secure the title since Sloane Stephens in 2017.

On her Instagram story, the 23-time Grand Slam champion shared a photo of Coco Gauff proudly holding the US Open trophy while facing the crowd.

"Ahhhhhhhhhhh!!!! Amazing!!!!!!!! @cocogauff,” Serena Williams captioned the image.

By winning the US Open, Coco Gauff also achieved a career-best ranking of No. 3 in the WTA rankings.

