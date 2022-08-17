“I remember telling Nike, If I am switching to you guys from Puma, I wanted more pizzazz” - Serena Williams discusses her transition from Puma to Nike

Serena Williams is set to be on the cover of Vogue’s highly coveted September issue this year. As the legendary star prepares to wrap up her tennis career, she discussed her most iconic tennis court looks and her transition from Puma to Nike.

The repute of fashion in tennis is second to none and unarguably, Serena Williams has been at the forefront of not just tennis laurels but also all things fashion.

The American has presented the audience with some of the most memorable looks in fashion history. Williams made her initial appearances on the courts donning apparel from German sportswear brand Puma.

In 2003, she ended her partnership with the brand and switched her alliance from Puma to Nike. In a recently published video by Vogue - “Life in Looks”, Williams expanded on the significant phase in her career.

While talking about her apparel for the 2003 Australian Open, the 23-time Major champion revealed that she wanted her outfits to be more exuberant and thus revamped them herself.

The American revamped her outfits by herself

“I was definitely studying fashion in this era. I was definitely attending The Art Institute. My major was fashion. I wanted to bring a little more pizzazz on it. (So) On the shoulder sleeve, you see like rhinestones. I put each rhinestone on the sleeve, and I sewed my bra into the dress. (So) It was really helpful that I was able to know how to do these skills of sewing,” she recalled.

Williams introduced Nike at the 2004 Australian Open, but her real quintessential moment came at the US Open that year and the bar was set. The American went for a very unorthodox look inspired by none other than Andre Agassi.

C.S. Pacat @cspacat Reading OPEN the Andre Agassi autobiography, I'd forgotten the era when Agassi played in pink bike shorts and denim cutoffs, a legend. Reading OPEN the Andre Agassi autobiography, I'd forgotten the era when Agassi played in pink bike shorts and denim cutoffs, a legend. https://t.co/YdXPW8k5kS

“I think of all the outfits I wear; this one is always top three. I remember telling Nike, if I am switching to you guys from Puma, I wanted more pizzazz. And I said, I love what Andre Agassi wore, when he wore jeans shorts. I wanna wear a jeans skirt, and so we designed this great jean skirt.”

Rudra @tsitsiforUSO @tenniskitsdaily GOAT of not only tennis but outfits as well @tenniskitsdaily GOAT of not only tennis but outfits as well https://t.co/pMlYJm6rui

The tennis legend has continued her partnership with Nike ever since and will unveil her final on-court kit with the brand at the 2022 US Open.

Serena Williams gears up for her final showdown at 2022 US Open

Serena Williams made an early exit from the 2022 Cincinnati Masters.

Serena Williams announced that the countdown to her retirement had begun after she won her first-round match at the National Bank Open in Toronto.

She made an exit in the next round, losing in straight sets to Belinda Bencic. She then entered Cincinnati, where she was up against reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the first round.

Williams was not at her best against the British prodigy. The teenager, facing the American veteran for the first time in her career, remained unfazed throughout the match and beat the 40-year-old 6-4, 6-0.

Williams will now start her US Open preparations, which will mark the final tournament of her career.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis RADUCANU hits the ground running against SERENA!



The young British player won 6-4 6-0 against the American legend who was playing the penultimate tournament of her career.



Next and final step for Serena Williams before the farewell: the US Open. RADUCANU hits the ground running against SERENA!The young British player won 6-4 6-0 against the American legend who was playing the penultimate tournament of her career.Next and final step for Serena Williams before the farewell: the US Open. https://t.co/Fa6QKZIAtp

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh