A stat befitting of the GOAT: How Serena Williams' record against Grand Slam champions helps prove her unparalleled dominance on the WTA Tour

Serena Williams is unarguably one of the greatest athletes of all time. Her career spanning two-and-a-half decades is a testament to her dominance in tennis, which saw her clinch 23 singles Grand Slams – the most by any person in the Open Era. Not only did she dominate in singles, but also lifted 14 Grand Slam doubles titles alongside her sister Venus Williams. In mixed doubles, Serena Williams partnered with Max Mirnyi to win two Grand Slams.

The now retired American played a total of 1,014 singles matches in her professional career, accumulating 73 titles. Although Williams faced many tough opponents, she remained invincible, holding a staggering 84.6% win rate in singles.

It is worth noting that Serena Williams beat every Grand Slam champion from the start of 1991 up until Wimbledon 2019 at least once. In fact, the former World No. 1 fared exceptionally well with a positive head-to-head record against most champions barring Arantxa Shanchez Vicario (3-4), Naomi Osaka (1-3), Steffi Graf (1-1) and Garbine Muguruza (3-3).

Major winners such as Conchita Martinez, Iva Majoli, Jana Novotna, Anastasia Myskina, Flavia Pennetta, Jelena Ostapenko, and Ashleigh Barty were unable to score a win against the tennis legend.

Moreover, Williams maintained a gap of at least five extra victories against champions such as Martinez (5-0), Myskina (5-0), Lindsay Davenport (10-4), Svetlana Kuznetsova (10-3), Kim Clijsters (7-2), Amelie Mauresmo (7-2), Venus Williams (19-12), Maria Sharapova (20-2), Ana Ivanovic (9-1), Francesca Schiavone (7-2), Samantha Stosur (8-3), Victoria Azarenka (18-5), Flavia Pennetta (8-0), Caroline Wozniacki (10-1) and Simona Halep (10-2).

Needless to say, Serena Williams' unparralled record against the Grand Slam champions is a corroboration of her status as the greatest of all time.

“Our paths were always so similar, so much the same” – Serena Williams reminisces about her career alongside that of Roger Federer’s

Federer and Williams announced their retirements only a few weeks apart

Roger Federer announced his departure from tennis just a few weeks after Serena Williams. The American legend shared a touching message for the Swiss Maestro, reminiscing about their careers that went hand in hand until their retirement this year.

"I wanted to find the perfect way to say this, as you so eloquently put this game to rest - perfectly done, just like your career. I have always looked up to you and admired you," she wrote.

"Our paths were always so similar, so much the same. You inspired countless millions and millions of people - including me - and we will never forget. I applaud you and look forward to all that you do in the future. Welcome to the retirement club. And thank you for being you Roger Federer," she added.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far