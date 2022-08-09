"I love playing, it's amazing, but I can't do this forever" - Serena Williams drops major retirement hint after Canadian Open 1R win

At the 2021 French Open, Serena Williams lost to this year's Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the fourth round. This meant that the 23-time Grand Slam champion had to wait 430 days for another win on the tour after beating Danielle Collins in round three in Paris.

Although it was challenging, Williams kicked off her campaign at the 2022 National Bank Open with a straight-sets win over Spain's Nuria Parrizas-Diaz. In their first ever meeting, the American icon broke the 31-year-old thrice, while saving seven out of eight break points. The three-time Canadian Open winner defeated the 57th-ranked Spaniard 6-3, 6-4 in just over two hours.

MEFeater Magazine @mefeater Serena Williams has won her first singles match of the year, advancing to the second round of the Toronto Open. Serena Williams has won her first singles match of the year, advancing to the second round of the Toronto Open. 💕 https://t.co/drUwiEoG77

As the seven-time Wimbledon champion returned to this year's event at SW19 after 12 months, she faced a first-round exit after falling to Harmony Tan of France. However, Williams vowed to return stronger and prepare better for the US Open swing.

After the match, she was asked what still drove her and motivated her to keep going after achieving everything in her career. The star player philosophically responded by saying that she's about to reach the light at the end of the tunnel.

"I guess there's just a light at the end of the tunnel. I don't know, I guess I'm closer to the light. Yeah, so that's like, that's been it for me lately. I can't wait to get to that light," Williams said.

The journalist then asked Williams to explain what she meant by "light." The American said she meant "freedom" and added that she knew she couldn't play tennis forever.

"Freedom. Yeah. I love playing though, so it's like amazing. But, you know, I can't do this forever. So it's just like sometimes you just want to try your best to enjoy the moments and do the best that you can," Williams said.

"It's great to have an impact" - Serena Williams on inspiring youngsters

Serena Williams in action at the Canadian Open

Serena Williams has reached the second round of the Canadian Open, where she will either face Belinda Bencic or Tereza Martincova.

Whether it be World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Leylah Fernandez, or many other players, they all looked up to Williams while growing up. After the match, the American was asked to comment on having an impact on youngsters. She stated that she knows the process because someone else had an impact on her, and that's how things will always work.

"It's great to have an impact in anyone's life. Because people had an impact in my life. And I know what it felt like to just want to be like that and to be better. So it's a good feeling to just have other people feel that way about you. Because that's what it's all about, right? It's about making your mark and then someone else does and does better and that's kind of how it keeps going," Williams said.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala